Si King has confirmed that the Hairy Bikers chapter has officially closed following the heartbreaking death of his long-time co-star and best friend Dave Myers.

Si and Dave became household names as the leather-clad, motorcycle-loving cooking duo in the early 2000s, winning over viewers with their warmth, humour and hearty food. But after Dave died aged 66 in February 2024 following a battle with cancer, Si has made it clear that the partnership cannot and will not continue.

The pair first crossed paths back in 1995 on the set of a TV drama, before forging a bond that would turn into one of British television’s most loved double acts. Their big break came with BBC Two’s The Hairy Bikers’ Cookbook, which ran from 2004 to 2008 and opened the door to a string of popular shows.

From The Hairy Bikers Go North to Hairy Dieters, the duo’s easy chemistry and genuine friendship became the backbone of their success.

Si King says the Hairy Bikers can’t exist without Dave Myers

Speaking in a new interview with the Radio Times, Si said there is no question of replacing Dave and that the Hairy Bikers name has come to an end.

“It’s done. That’s it. The Bikers were plural. There’s no Hairy Bikers without my mate,” Si said, adding firmly that “nobody’s ever going to take his place”.

He went on to explain that his bond with Dave hasn’t disappeared with his passing. “He doesn’t stop being your best mate just because he’s passed away. That’s never going to go,” Si said.

“We were like brothers: we drove each other mad, because we were two very different people, but we absolutely adored each other.”

Si also admitted he has no desire to continue the journey with anyone else, saying he doesn’t want to “look in the rear-view mirror of my motorcycle and see anyone else there”.

‘You’re mates for life and death’

Last year, Si paid tribute to Dave with a one-off BBC documentary dedicated to celebrating his life and legacy.

“It is about a celebration of my best mate and so it should be, because he was wonderful, and remains to be wonderful, because his energy’s still about, that’s for sure,” he said at the time in an interview with the BBC.

Si also revealed that he still talks to Dave regularly, even now. “I’m always talking to him,” he shared. “I’ll go, ‘What do you think of that dude?’ I mean, people will think I’ve lost my mind.”

For Si, death hasn’t brought an end to their friendship. As he put it: “That’s not how that works. You know, you’re mates for life and death.”

