Hairy Biker Dave Myers has died following a battle with cancer, it was announced today (Thursday, February 29).

Dave announced his diagnosis back in 2022, with best pal, Si King, announcing the news this morning.

The TV chef and presenter had always been open about his battle with cancer and previously spoke about the “enormous pressure” living with the disease put on his wife Lil.

Dave Myers and wife Liliana Orzac – who he met during filming in Romania – married in 2011.

Following chemo, the much-loved star has suffered hair loss, including his distinctive beard.

Back in October 2022, in an interview for BBC Radio Cumbria, Dave opened up about how undergoing treatment also affected those closest to him.

Dave Myers was best known for his many series of The Hairy Bikers with his TV partner Si King (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers’ praise for Si King and wife Liliana after cancer diagnosis

The 66-year-old hailed the support of TV partner Si King, as well as his life partner, in the radio chat.

The telly fave noted he had both “good days and bad days” as he battled the condition. But he also praised Si, 55, for giving him “indispensable” help.

“He has been amazing, we are like brothers,” Dave said.

Dave went on to explain Si’s support was vital for both him and Lil.

He continued: “The very first week before all the treatment started, you have a week of going round hospitals and bits and pieces.

It is enormous pressure on Lil my partner.

“It is enormous pressure on Lil my partner. But Si was the one who drove us around for a week, hospital to hospital. [Heading to] London in and out, in and out.”

Dave also revealed Si was able to provide assistance when Liliana was not available. And on that occasion, Si was able to rely on the skills viewers known him for.

He said: “There was a week when Lil had to go away. So Si came to see me and take me to the hospital and he batch cooked for my freezer!”

Dave Myers detailed the impact his cancer has had on Lil (Credit: Splash News)

‘Not out of the woods yet’

At the time, Dave also revealed hopeful news with regards to his treatment.

He said: “I’ve had quite a lot of chemotherapy now, but it’s working.

“All the numbers are in the right direction. My hair’s growing back, my beard’s coming back – so it is a long job.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Despite saying he was not “out of the woods”, Dave also reflected on the measures he took as the chemotherapy affected his appearance.

“The first lot of chemo I had was really severe,” he recalled.

“And by the second lot my hair came out. So that was it.

“It was, ‘Lil get the clippers’. The Hairy Bikers or not, for anybody it’s not nice.”

He also joked Lil had said he resembled someone who had been “pulled out the mould before I was finished”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Dave Myers’ death

Just over a year on from the interview, Dave Myers is dead, leaving his friends, family, and fans devastated.

The news was announced on the Hairy Bikers’ Instagram account by Si.

“Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David, and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own,” Si wrote.

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya,” he then added.

Read more: Inside Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ marriage with wife Liliana – from regret over not having children to pressure of cancer

Leave a tribute for Dave Myres following his death on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix