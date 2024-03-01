Stacey Solomon has announced her new Asda home range as she admitted it will “never feel real”.

The Loose Women star, 34, posted the news to her Instagram on Thursday. She shared a clip from 15 years ago when she appeared on The X Factor.

Stacey told fans to “never underestimate the power of your dreams” and how things can “come full circle”.

Stacey Solomon shares Asda home range

The star shared a clip of herself 15 years ago talking in her VT for The X Factor. The video then cuts to now, where Stacey is seen smiling with Asda employees. She also helps out at the customer service desk.

In another part of the montage video, Stacey shares a glimpse at her stunning collection which was on display.

What dreams are made of and I’ll never take this opportunity for granted.

Alongside the clip, Stacey wrote: “15 years ago vs today. Never underestimate the power of your dreams and how things can come full circle.

“I would never have believed all those years ago that I’d get the chance to create my own home range. In a shop I’d shopped in my entire life. Asda.”

Stacey Solomon gushed over her latest Asda range (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey went on: “My home range in the actual @asda @georgehome. I’m so so proud.

“Today we launched spring summer the second collection & the whole George team turned the shop floor into pickle cottage for the day.

“It will never feel real going around & seeing MY home collection in actual Asda. What dreams are made of and I’ll never take this opportunity for granted.”

Stacey then thanked her fans for going to see the collection and “every kind word” said about it. She also thanked them for “being the reason I get the chance to do this”.

Stacey said to “never underestimate the power of your dreams” (Credit: ITV)

Fans were over the moon for mum-of-five Stace. One gushed in the comments: “Keep dreaming big Stace, you deserve all your successes, the new range looks so lovely.”

Another wrote: “I remember the first day you came onto our screens like it was yesterday, you deserve it all pickle and so much more.”

Someone else added: “You deserve it and so much more.”

Meanwhile, her hubby Joe Swash commented: “So proud of my wife.”

