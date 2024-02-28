Stacey Solomon issues apology following questions from fans: ‘Trying my best’

Stacey Solomon has apologised to her Instagram fans over a project which has seen a slight delay.

The Loose Women star, 34, took to her account on Wednesday to share some details about a newsletter she is launching soon.

She explained on her Stories that there had been a “few extra blips in the road” with the launch.

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

She explained: “SO. Newsletter is coming. We had a few extra blips in the road but it will be coming soon! It’s such an amazing feeling hearing from you all asking when it will come.

“Sorry it’s taken longer than I thought, I really am SO new to this! Trying my absolute best with it all.”

Stacey added: “Going to do some Easter craft ideas today to get my spring head on.”

It comes after Stacey recently returned from a family trip with husband Joe Swash and their kids. They hired a van and travelled around Scotland.

Gushing on Instagram, Stacey said they made “memories to last a lifetime”. She said: “We did it babe @realjoeswashy.

“I’m actually so proud of this trip. It has been more magical than I could have ever imagined. But I was scared to do it & it wasn’t easy. But the best things in life come at the end of a long road. Scotland thank you.”

Stacey continued: “What a special place that will forever have my heart. I didn’t start out this trip thinking I’d make it to the end let alone love every single second of it. I genuinely feel emotional about the whole experience. Just spending time with my people.

“The loves of my life. No where to be, no one to answer too. Just us. To the moon & back family. Through the sunshine, the snow, & the rain. Always. Heaven.”

Elsewhere this week, Stacey’s fans were left fuming as her Sort Your Life Out show was cancelled on Tuesday for the football. One fumed on Instagram: “OMG!! How disappointing!!”

Another said: “I may just cry.”

