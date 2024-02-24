Every single step of Stacey Solomon’s reinvention – from struggling single mum aged 17 to ‘multi-millionaire’ businesswoman

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon was a struggling single mum when she first emerged into the showbiz spotlight in 2009.

Before she soared to that year’s X Factor final, the unknown Stacey was claiming benefits. Now she is a telly favourite (and Queen of the Jungle), a social media superstar, and reportedly a millionaire to boot.

Here’s how Stacey Solomon carved out a unique path for herself, travelling from Dagenham to Pickle Cottage.

Stacey Solomon is a star! (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Stacey Solomon on being a single mum

Now 34 and a mother of five, Stacey recently opened up about how becoming a mum for the first time at 17

According to MailOnline, she reflected: “When I had Zachary, I went from a carefree, I’m-never-gonna-die-life-is-fantastic teenager to, I’ve got a child who depends on me.

“I realised immediately that if I wasn’t meticulously organised, I couldn’t get my milk vouchers. I had to pick up my giro at a certain time every week. And I had to get the baby into nursery and out of nursery at a certain time. There was so much for me to remember and think about.

“If I didn’t get my [blank] in gear, I wouldn’t have survived. I wouldn’t have passed my A levels. And I wouldn’t have kept my baby alive. It shocked me into it.”

Stacey Solomon aced The X Factor in 2009 (Credit: YouTube)

Auditioning for X Factor

Stacey was a bubbly, giggling 19-year-old the first time she stood in front of Simon Cowell and the fellow X Factor judges.

She sang a rendition of What a Wonderful World – and her voice below them all away.

Having rolled his eyes before Stacey’s performed, Simon admitted he’d initially misjudged her.

“I am rarely surprised. But I have to be honest with you, I was really surprised. I think you are really, really good,” he told her.

Stacey continued to defy expectations, winning over viewers as well as the show’s judges.

Ultimately, Stacey placed third behind Olly Murs and winner Joe McElderry. But her next big TV move would establish her as an even bigger star on her journey to becoming a national treasure.

I’m a Celebrity launched her to even greater success (Credit:YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity

Having toured around the UK with the X Factor finalists after the TV series concluded, Stacey pushed forward as a solo fan favourite by heading down under in late 2010.

Among those joining her in the I’m A Celebrity camp that year were Linford Christie, Gillian McKeith and Alison Hammond.

But Stacey proved by far the viewers’ fave, and was crowned Queen of the Jungle. Just over a year earlier, telly fans wouldn’t have been able to pick her out of a line up.

Every occasion viewers voted for campmates, Stacey amassed over 50% of the vote! And when it came to the final, she absolutely crushed the polling with 80.07% supporting her to be winner over Shaun Ryder.

Never in a million years did I think anything like this could happen. I’m a wreck.

“Never in a million years did I think anything like this could happen. I’m a wreck,” she said after her win.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon are one of showbiz’s most popular couples (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Meeting Joe Swash

Stacey and Joe started dating in 2016 – but first became mates in 2010.

They met on the set for I’m A Celeb after Stacey’s victory. At the time, Joe – King of the Jungle himself two years earlier – was hosting spin-off show Extra Camp.

Joe admits he had a crush on Stacey then. But nothing happened at the time, and she was in a relationship with a former partner.

However, years later they were spotted on a romantic weekend away together. And that that same month in 2016 they confirmed they were dating.

“It’s going really well… We’re having fun, spending time together and getting to know each other,” Stace said at the time.

And it certainly did go well. Fast-forward to 2024 and their blended family includes six kids – and they got wed in 2022!

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon: Sky’s the limit

Having rocketed to fame, Stacey is now a staple of the UK celebrity scene – and our tellies!

She’s appeared on the likes of The Jump and Celebrity Juice. But following her introduction as a Loose Women regular in 2016, Stacey has also become a ‘mumfluencer’, amassing nearly six million followers on Instagram who are devoted to following her every move on social media.

She’s also landed her own show on BBC One, Sort Your Life Out, thanks to her love of tidying, and has released a couple of books.

Furthermore, according to reports, she may well be worth a whopping £4 million through her various work achievements. She doesn’t have to worry about when to pick up her giro any longer.

The sky’s the limit for Stace!

The first episode of the fourth series of Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon airs again as a repeat on BBC Two on Saturday February 24 at 11am.

