Stacey Solomon declares ‘we did it’ in emotional message with Joe Swash: ‘I was scared’

Stacey Solomon has declared “we did it” to husband Joe Swash in a moving message on Instagram.

The Sort Your Life Out star celebrated a happy family occasion with followers, despite admitting fears about their plans beforehand.

She shared how their experience left her feeling ‘genuinely emotional’, and stressed how important what they’d been through to meant to their bond.

And so, despite her initial reservations, has Joe convinced Stacey to embark on another campervan holiday in the future?

Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash, and their kids have been on a very memorable trip (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash news

The couple and their kids have spent the last few days touring around Scotland in their travelling accommodation. However, it hasn’t always been an easy journey.

Not only did they endure some torrential weather, but kipping in car parks didn’t always prove ideal.

Nonetheless, the couple were rewarded with incomparably special moments together. And it seems Stace has felt it was “more magical” than she could have possibly predicted.

‘I’m actually so proud of this trip’

She shared in an Insta post containing video highlights of their holiday: “Memories to last a lifetime. We did it babe @realjoeswashy, I’m actually so proud of this trip.

I was scared to do it and it wasn’t easy.

“It has been more magical than I could have ever imagined. But I was scared to do it and it wasn’t easy. But the best things in life come at the end of a long road. Scotland, thank you. What a special place that will forever have my heart.”

Stacey continued: “I didn’t start out this trip thinking I’d make it to the end let alone love every single second of it. I genuinely feel emotional about the whole experience. Just spending time with my people. The loves of my life. Nowhere to be, no one to answer too. Just us.

“To the moon and back family. Through the sunshine, the snow, and the rain. Always. Heaven.”

Stacey and Joe Swash have made ‘memories to last a lifetime’ (Credit: YouTube)

How fans reacted

Stacey’s followers were very touched by her upload.

“Feel like we’ve been in the caravan with you @staceysolomon, loved every minute of it,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“This looks amazing though such happy memories!” said a second.

And a third added: “What an amazing trip!”

The first episode of the fourth series of Sort Your Life Out airs again as a repeat on BBC Two on Saturday February 24 at 11am.

