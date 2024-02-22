Stacey Solomon admits she’s ‘never felt so emotional’ as she’s left in tears after holiday with ‘fuming’ Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has shared her excitement on Instagram over an “absolute miracle” on her holiday – but it seems Joe Swash is not too impressed.

The showbiz couple swapped Pickle Cottage for Scotland this week, as they headed on a family holiday with their children. Prior to their trip up north, Joe splashed the cash and came home with a brand-new campervan – although it’s not clear if he’s bought it or is renting it for the week.

However, things took an awkward turn on their trip when they were only able to find car parks to stay in overnight. Then, the family had to endure the terrestrial rain and weather.

But luckily for Stacey, her prayers have been answered – much to the annoyance of hubby Joe.

Stacey has been enjoying a family holiday recently (Credit: Instagram Story)

Stacey Solomon shares holiday update on Instagram

On Wednesday (February 21) Stacey took to her Instagram to update fans with how their trip was going amid the vile weather and not being able to find a campsite. But luckily for her, they had been offered a lodge for their last night in Scotland.

She said: “An absolute miracle has happened. An absolute miracle. The lovely people from the site we are staying at came over to us and said, ‘Guys, we’ve actually got a free lodge if you fancy it.

“‘It’s got hot water, a dishwasher and washing machine’. She had me at ‘hot water’. I left that campervan. I said, ‘Where is it and how much?'”

Joe was ‘fuming’ according to Stacey (Credit: Instagram Story)

Joe ‘fuming’ at Stacey

Laughing, she then quipped: “Joe‘s fuming,” as he appeared on the screen and fumed: “Such a cheater!” Stacey clapped back: “I’m not a cheater. I have done my fair share of sleeping in car parks. We’ve lived it. We’ve lived the experience…”

She captioned the video: “Joe’s fumin’ but I’m ready for a steaming hot shower and a proper sleep before our 14 hour drive home.”

Stacey was happy to be back home (Credit: Instagram Story)

Stacey Solomon ‘crying happy tears’

Later on, and back at her famous cottage, Stacey uploaded a snap of her posing and beaming next to her dishwasher as she unloaded it. She said: “Never felt so emotional about a dishwasher.”

She then shared a clip of the water falling from the shower. Stacey captioned the video: “Don’t mind me while I cry happy tears into my steaming hot shower.”

