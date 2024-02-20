Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s ‘£60k’ half-term trip with their children

Stacey Solomon, hubby Joe Swash, and family are currently enjoying a half-term break in Scotland.

Here’s everything we know about their half-term trip in their new luxury motorhome…

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash head off on holiday in new motorhome

Prior to their trip up north, Joe splashed the cash and came home with a brand-new campervan – although it’s not clear if he’s bought it or is renting it for the week.

The new motor, which Joe seemingly got to “spite” Stacey, reportedly costs a whopping £60,000 if you’re buying it from new.

Joe was seen pulling up in the campervan outside Pickle Cottage on Stacey’s Instagram earlier this week.

“OMFG note to self. Never underestimate Joe’s ability to make something happen just to spite me,” she captioned the video.

The new van is kitted out with a bunk bed, an extra bed above the driver’s seat, as well as a small dining area. There’s also a microwave, a wardrobe and storage space.

Stacey and family are in Scotland (Credit: @staceysolomon / Instagram)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash embark on campervan tour of Scotland

Taking to Instagram, Stacey opened up about the family’s trip to Scotland.

She uploaded a snap of the family outside the campervan in Scotland, as well as a picture of herself and Joe grinning next to the motor.

“On The Craziest Adventure Ever. 5 kids, 1 me, 1 Joe Swash & a caravan. I fell asleep somewhere in Essex & woke up looking for the Loch Ness monster. Joe’s never been happier,” she captioned the post.

“Day one has been all about Inverness, and it is BEAUTIFUL,” she then continued.

“I don’t know what I imagined travelling like this would be. Although it is hard with such little ones, it’s magical. And I don’t think I’ve ever felt so free. And off the grid. I feel Like we can go anywhere & do anything. It’s special,” she then said.

“I don’t say this lightly… Joe was right. Happy Sunday Everyone. Lots of love from all of us!”

Joe and Stacey were on the Isle of Skye yesterday (Credit: @staceysolomon / Instagram)

What else have Stacey and family been up to?

As Stacey said in her post, day one of the trip was “all about Inverness”. However, as they were departing the campsite, Stacey left her suitcase behind!

An onlooker saw that they’d left it behind and contacted them on Instagram.

“Around 10 minutes later the campervan came flying round the corner, with the horn blasting and Joe hanging out the window waving his hands,” he told The Scottish Sun.

“He quickly jumped out and came running over to us and thanked us for looking after their belongings shouting ‘Highland hospitality at its best.’ They told me the Scots were very nice people, they are very nice people.”

Stacey and family are heading to Fort William (Credit: @staceysolomon / Instagram)

Where next?

Yesterday, the family were on the Isle of Skye. Stacey shared several snaps from their walks in the highlands. She also posted some snaps of the family admiring a stunning waterfall.

According to the onlooker who noticed they’d left their suitcases behind, the family is set to drive on to Fort William after being on Skye.

However, that isn’t what Stacey’s looking forward to the most, according to her latest Instagram story – it’s Joe emptying the toilet!

