Stacey Solomon admits ‘regret’ on Valentine’s date night with Joe Swash

Loose Women’s Stacey Solomon took to Instagram yesterday to explain why her Valentine’s Day date night with husband Joe Swash didn’t go to plan.

Sharing a sweet snap of the pair looking smitten in their date night outfits, Stacey detailed her ‘regret’.

Why did Stacey Solomon regret her Valentine’s date night with Joe Swash?

The Sort Your Life Out host took to her Instagram stories to admit that her and Joe’s evening out to celebrate Valentine’s Day wasn’t as romantic as it looked. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, could be seen beaming at each other as they posed for a string of adorable snaps.

I am already regretting making this night happen though.

Stacey, 34, sizzled in a pink sequinned dress whilst Joe, 42, opted for a chic all-black look. Although they both looked happier than ever, Stacey exposed the truth on her stories. She penned: “I am already regretting making this night happen though. Joe’s tipsy and my feet hurt. We haven’t even left.”

Meanwhile, Stacey’s sister Jemma joked in the comment section: “The cutest now let’s get drunkkkkk. Or maybe just pretend and dance because the thought of a hangover tomorrow and the school run is already haunting me.”

Are Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash married?

Joe and Stacey first began dating in 2015, however, their relationship wasn’t confirmed until 2016. The happy couple got married in 2022.

How many children do Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have?

Stacey had her first child, Zachary, when she was just 17 with her then-boyfriend Dean Cox. She then welcomed her second son, Leighton, four years later. Stacey shares Leighton with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barham. Now, Stacey and I’m A Celebrity star Joe Swash share three children – son Rex and daughters Rose, and Belle.

Why is Stacey Solomon famous?

Stacey rose to fame when competing on The X Factor in 2009. Stacey came third in the contest after impressing the judges with her stunning singing voice. She appeared on I’m A Celeb just a year later – which she won! Although the star hasn’t shared any musical projects in years, she released a debut album titled ‘Shy’ in 2015.

Since then, Stacey has become a firm favourite amongst viewers and secured spots on Loose Women and Celebrity Juice – as well as her own show, Sort Your Life Out, that helps families declutter to live better.

Meanwhile, Stacey has a jaw-dropping 5.8m followers on Instagram, where she shares glimpses into her life alongside styling and organisation tips.

