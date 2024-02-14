Stacey Solomon claps back at criticism over age gap between her five kids: ‘Family is everything’

TV fave Stacey Solomon has served up the perfect response to anyone who thinks that there’s too-big an age gap between her five kids.

Stacey shared a simply adorable video on her Instagram which she titled: “When they say a 15 year gap is too long…”

In it, her youngest Belle totters gleefully over to biggest brother Zach for a snuggle when he gets home from school.

Zach then scoops up the one-year-old into his arms in the heart-warming video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon: ‘It’s the most special thing’

Stacey’s caption read: “The Oldest and The Youngest. Zach coming home from school is a favourite time of day in this house! 15 years between these two and it’s the most special wonderful thing to watch them growing up together. 15 months or 15 years, family is everything.”

It wasn’t long before Stacey’s celebrity pals were sharing their own age gap sibling love with her.

Scarlett Moffatt commented: “Same between me and my sister Stacey and we are so close.”

While former TOWIE star Lydia Bright said: “13 years between me and @romanaluciabright and she is my best friend.”

Stacey and Joe at ITV’s Palooza in 2019 (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans applaud Stacey’s stance

Stacey, 34, is mum to five children in total. She has Zach and Leighton from previous relationships.

The presenter met Joe Swash, who also has son Harry from a previous relationship, in 2010. The couple now share three children together; Rex, four, two-year-old Rose and baby Belle. And while Stacey may be keen for another, hubby Joe has been quick to squash the idea.

Meanwhile, Stacey’s fans were keen to share their thoughts on her age gap post.

One said: “There is 11 years between me and my sister and we have an amazing bond, just like two peas in a pod.”

And another was full of praise for adorable Zach in the video. They said: “This is the sweetest ever! He’s such a good older brother! You’ve raised him well.”

Read more: Inside Stacey Solomon’s diet and fitness secrets as fans insist: “You don’t look like you’ve had 3 kids in the last 4 years!”

Do you think an age gap between kids is the best? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.