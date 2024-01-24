Inside Stacey Solomon’s diet and fitness secrets as fans stunned by her appearance: “You don’t look like you’ve had 3 kids in the last 4 years!”

Stacey Solomon is a proud mum to her five beautiful children after welcoming her youngest, Belle, last February and her Instagram fans love keeping up with her life.

The star, 34, has an array of TV jobs while looking after her gorgeous family and she looks incredible doing it!

She recently wowed fans with her appearance in a few date night pics with hubby Joe Swash. So let’s take a look into how Stacey stays looking so radiant.

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

Over the years, Stacey has been open about body image and has always kept it real with her fans. She recently shared a glimpse into her and Joe’s date night.

She wore a fitted lilac dress while Joe matched in a purple top and black jeans. Fans couldn’t get over how amazing Stacey looked and begged to know her secrets!

One person gushed: “You don’t look like you’ve had 3 kids in the last 4 years!! You look incredible.”

Another wrote: “You both look great, Stacey you are looking insane!”

Stacey Solomon’s fitness and diet secrets

So what has Stacey said over the years about her diet and fitness secrets?

Stacey only welcomed her daughter Belle in February last year. She gave birth to daughter Rose in 2021 and son Rex in 2019.

The Loose Women star has been working out with her personal trainer sister Samantha, and shared a few Instagram Stories last year explaining how she was keeping fit.

Samantha also discussed Stacey’s fitness determination on her own Instagram. Alongside a clip of Stacey working out, Samantha said: “There is progress and there is @staceysolomon who has mental tenacity and determination like nobody else.

“Five children, a ridiculous work schedule and never having taken the time to focus on her own health and fitness. Yet her results are already incredible after just four weeks.

“I am proud of her, she is proud of herself, but we are also both excited to show you all and help you all do the same. To find a love for wellness and fitness, and help become the best version of yourselves.”

In September, Samantha offered an update on Stacey’s progress with her followers. Alongside snaps of herself and Stacey in gymwear, she said: “We have been carrying on with the strength training around her ridiculously hectic filming & five child family schedule.

“She has also started to enjoy running, which brings me a lot of joy, so we have added a couple of @barrysuk sessions a week & we try & do some band & pilates sessions when we get time too!

She continued, listing what exercises Stacey has been doing. Samantha said: “She is running beautifully (minus the treadmill incident- ‘faceplant’/‘thongate’). She is lifting heavy with perfect technique.

“And the bonus…not the most important thing, she looks incredible!!!!! I also have the best training partner at Barry’s where we can get up early & get it done before our kids wake up & be clumsy & silly together.”

Speaking on The Energy Equation podcast recently, Stacey said of her fitness: “I had three children in four years so after I had my last little girl, I just thought ‘that’s it’ I’m definitely not having any more. My womb cannot cope.

“I want to get back into the things that make me feel good and I want to feel athletic again. Now I’m about six months in [to a new fitness regime] and I feel horrible if I miss a workout. Or just go for a walk or run. I hate running, but now I love running!”

What has Stacey Solomon said about her diet?

Meanwhile, on her diet, Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey has made a few comments about how she remains healthy. She once said she enjoys having a “superfood salad full of lots of vegetables with fish”.

On the subject of snacks, she once told Celebs Now: “I love savoury. Anything savoury; nuts, crisps, sandwiches!”

Back in 2012, Stacey also admitted that spinach “really helped with losing my baby weight”.

We think you’re positively glowing, Stace!

