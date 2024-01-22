Joe Swash ‘shocked’ over Stacey Solomon admitting she ‘would love’ more children

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon are proud parents to their children and welcomed their daughter Belle just last year.

But it seems Loose Women star Stacey is already thinking about baby number six. Despite going back and forth on the idea of expanding their brood, Stacey recently admitted she “would love” more kids.

However, according to reports, Joe was “shocked” at Stacey’s confession so soon after welcoming Belle.

Joe is reportedly “shocked” over Stacey’s sixth baby confession (Credit: ITV)

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon on having more children

OK! Magazine claims that Joe hopes Stacey will “wait a little longer”.

A source reportedly told the publication: “They’ve talked about having another baby, but life is so busy just now, so Joe is shocked that Stacey wants one so quickly. He hoped she’d wait a little bit longer.”

Joe is a dad to his teenage son Harry from a previous relationship. He and Stacey have three children together – Rex, four, Rose, two, and Belle, 11 months.

Joe and Stacey have three kids together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey also has sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11, from previous relationships.

She recently opened up to fans about the idea of having more kids. During a Q&A, it seems some fans wanted to know if Stace and Joe would be expanding their brood, again.

One person asked her: “Are you finished with having babies or would you like more?”

Stacey replied: “I can honestly say. My favourite thing in the whole wide world is being a mum. I just get so much joy from watching our little ones grow & getting to be a part of their world. I would love more. Whatever will be will be. But omg I love them (Joe will be off to get a vasectomy when he sees this).”

However, back in September, Stacey had a different approach to having more children.

When asked if they were planning another baby, Stacey told told the Mirror: “I think me and Joe are in our non-romantic era. It is important just to get time for us, but we’re at that stage in our life where that’s not really possible.”

