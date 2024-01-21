Stacey Solomon has gushed over Joe Swash making her feel “broody” as she shared a video of him with his newborn niece.

Just before Christmas, Joe’s sister Shana Swash welcomed a baby girl called Kitty. Now, Stacey has shared a glimpse of Joe spending some quality time with his niece.

She shared a video of Joe cradling the tiny tot as they enjoyed brunch.

Joe being a doting uncle! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Over the video, shared to her Instagram Stories, Stacey said: “We went for brunch with Joe’s family. His sister just had a baby. She’s so amazing.”

Stacey added: “Joe did his best to make me broody.”

Later, Stacey and Joe enjoyed a night out together as they went out for dinner to celebrate his birthday.

Sharing some images of them in coordinating outfits, Stacey said: “Happy Birthday Joe. Mum & Dad are off OUT.

“Honestly we take the mick out of each other but I don’t know what I’d do without you. To the moon & stars & back again bub.”

The mum-of-five added: “P.S yes obvs I matched his birthday shirt to my dress, he’s ecstatic about it.”

It comes after Stacey and Joe sparked baby number six rumours after she admitted feeling “broody”. The couple welcomed their youngest child, daughter Belle, in February last year.

Joe did his best to make me broody.

Earlier this month, Loose Women star Stacey addressed her and Joe having another baby. During a Q&A on Instagram, Stacey was asked about expanding her brood.

One fan asked Stace: “Are you finished with having babies or would you like more?”

Could Stacey and Joe have more kids? (Credit Photo Grant Buchanan/SplashNews.com)

Stacey replied: “I can honestly say. My favourite thing in the whole wide world is being a mum. I just get so much joy from watching our little ones grow & getting to be a part of their world. I would love more.

“Whatever will be will be. But omg I love them (Joe will be off to get a vasectomy when he sees this).”

