Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon to return in 2024, presenter confirms

Good news Sort Your Life Out fans – the DIY BBC show is coming back to telly screens with Stacey Solomon!

The BBC smash hit programme is fronted by TV favourite Stacey – and recently wrapped up its third series. And it’s fair to say the show was a ratings smash – and became a firm favourite with viewers.

And now, it’s been confirmed that Stacey and her team of helpers will be back once more for a fourth series.

Stacey hosts the smash hit DIY show (Credit: BBC)

Sort Your Life Out coming back for series 4

In Sort Your Life Out, Stacey is joined by carpenter Rob Bent, organiser Dilly Carter and cleaner Iwan Carrington. From stylishly re-decorating to clearing out the clutter, the gang do whatever they can to help families change their lives for the better.

Speaking about the show’s return, Stacey said: “I’m so happy that Sort Your Life Out is back with even more life-changing declutters! We meet six amazing families who each have a different story that has brought them to us, whether that’s family loss or the cost-of-living crisis.”

Stacey Solomon ‘so happy’ Sort Your Life Out is back

She added: “Together, we create smart storage solutions, organise the mess, and let go of belongings that are holding them back. It’s such a privilege to support each family, transforming their homes and lives.”

Stacey concluded by saying: “Join us, and you might even be inspired to do your own big spring clean… I know I have been!”

The show is coming back for another series (Credit: BBC One)

Sort Your Life Out viewers left heartbroken

Since its debut, Sort Your Life Out has become a hit with viewers. And things often take an emotional turn on the show.

In an episode from the last series, fans met Venicia and Elisha, their sons Elisha, Zechariah, and Josh, and their daughter, Faith. They also met Venicia’s little brother, Samuel, who moved in with the family two years ago following his mother’s death. Samuel and Venicia’s mum died aged just 47 – and the family were still reeling from the tragedy.

“My mum was diagnosed with cancer, she had to go into a hospice, and that’s when she passed away from Covid,” Venicia explained.

Stacey on Sort Your Life Out

Later in the episode, while decluttering the house, Samuel found photos of his mum. This then led to a tearful Venicia opening up. “My mum had me when she was 16. We were 16 years apart. We were like sisters,” she sobbed on Sort Your Life Out.

“I think Venicia put these walls up and keep going, making sure she keeps herself distracted, not taking a second to think about the trauma. I think she’s finally ready to face it,” Stacey later said.

