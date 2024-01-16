Stacey Solomon’s friends ‘worried’ about star after she was rushed to hospital

In Stacey Solomon news, the star apologised to fans for a lack of updates after her recent Caribbean holiday ended in her being rushed to hospital with a mystery illness.

And it’s now been reported that the Loose Women star’s friends have expressed concerns about her and her busy schedule.

Stacey and her family jetted off to Jamaica after Christmas but fell ill shortly after New Year. As recently as last week Stacey admitted she wasn’t feeling back to normal.

She said: “I think I’m gonna take it slow because I don’t ever wanna be in that situation again. It actually scared me a little bit.”

Stacey Solomon news: Star causes concern amongst friends

A source has now alleged to Closer magazine that her friends are just as scared.

The source claims: “Stacey has had a lot of people extremely worried about her.

Stacey fell ill while on a family holiday to Jamaica (Credit: Cover Images)

“They feel that she is running on empty most days because her life is just so chaotic with everything she’s juggling – pushing herself to be the perfect mum, wife, and successful businesswoman,” they then claimed.

“It’s like she pressed pause and her immune system broke down. It’s really scary and she has admitted that she needs to rethink her crazy schedule. She had just been pushing herself too hard in the run-up to Christmas and her health took a nasty turn for the worse as a result,” they then claimed.

ED! has contacted Stacey’s reps for comment.

Stacey’s hospital dash explained

Stacey was on holiday with her husband Joe Swash and their family (Credit: Cover Images)

Discussing her health scare, Stacey told her loyal Instagram followers last week: “The day before we were travelling home I started to feel like a bit flu-y.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I’m getting that flu that everyone’s got. That’s alright. We’re going home tomorrow so I’ll just get through it and get over it and carry on.’

“So I carried on and then as the day went on, I just felt worse and worse.”

Stacey then told fans how the medical team at the hospital had put an oxygen mask on her and covered her in wet towels until she could get to the hospital.

Once there, she was given an IV drip and had to beg doctors to let her travel home with her family.

Thankfully, after they had monitored her overnight, she was given the all-clear to leave.

