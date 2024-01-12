Every single thing Stacey Solomon has said about having a sixth baby as she sparks pregnancy rumours

Stacey Solomon, who has five kids, recently sparked rumours among fans that she’s expecting baby number six after admitting she’s “broody”.

The star is a mum to five kids. She has three children with her husband Joe Swash. She recently shared youngest daughter Belle’s first steps in a video on her Instagram.

In the caption, Stacey said: “What happened to my baby? Why am I broody? Hope this makes you smile as much as it did me today.”

Fans then began speculating whether Stacey was expecting another baby. Here’s everything the star has said about having another child.

Stacey and Joe have three children together (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

What has Stacey Solomon said about having more kids?

Late last year, Stacey told her followers on Instagram that baby number six wasn’t on the way.

She said at the time: “Your messages are cracking me up. Baby number six is not on the way. I can assure you.”

We don’t want any more – we cannot cope with it.

Meanwhile, in September last year, Stacey opened up about her and Joe’s relationship. Again, she insisted they weren’t planning to have another child.

She told the Mirror: “I think me and Joe are in our non-romantic era. It is important just to get time for us, but we’re at that stage in our life where that’s not really possible.

Stacey has insisted she isn’t planning more children (Credit Photo Grant Buchanan/SplashNews.com)

“We recently went to a friend’s wedding and had a night together, which was really lovely, but outside of that it’s once or twice a year that happens.

“We don’t want any more – we cannot cope with it. Yeah, we wanted all these kids and we’re so grateful to have them. So we will get romantic, but in 20 years’ time.”

In her recent Instagram post, Stacey opened up about feeling “broody” however.

She shared a sweet video of daughter Belle and son Rex. In the footage, Belle was seen taking her first steps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon on Instagram

The Loose Women star wrote alongside the video: “Well Done Belle & Rexy. This made my day today…

Read more: Stacey Solomon admits she’s ‘broody’ as baby Belle takes her first steps

“While I’ve been feeling unwell Rex & Joe have been teaching Belle new skills. What happened to my baby? Why am I broody?

“Hope this makes you smile as much as it did me today.”

One fan laughed: “Is this your way of saying number 6 is incoming?”

Another wrote: “About time for the annual baby announcement anyway I’d say? Bring on no.6?”

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.