Stacey Solomon admits she’s ‘broody’ as baby Belle takes her first steps

Stacey Solomon has confessed to feeling “broody” on Instagram – and fans now reckon a pregnancy announcement could be on its way soon.

The mum-of-five and hubby Joe Swash reside in their love-filled home Pickle Cottage, along with their ever-growing brood of little ones. Stacey and Joe’s kids Rex, Rose, and Belle call the cottage their home, as do Stace’s kids from a previous relationship, Zachary and Leighton.

But now, fans of the TV favourite are hoping Stacey will be announcing some exciting baby news – after a candid confession online.

The TV star has admitted she’s feeling ‘broody’ (Credit: Loose Women)

Stacey Solomon back from holiday – and updates Instagram fans

Stacey has recently returned from a festive break to the Caribbean with her family. However, things took a scary turn for Stace when she was rushed to hospital at the end of their trip.

Fortunately, she made a recovery and is back in the UK. And, on Wednesday (January 10) Stacey updated fans on how she is doing. But her post soon got plenty of people talking in the comments section.

Stace is a proud mama to five (Credit: Shutterstock)

Stacey Solomon reveals sweet baby Belle milestone on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram, the Loose Women star uploaded an adorable clip of her daughter Belle, who is 11 months, and three-year-old son Rex. In the video, the tiny tot could be seen taking a few steps across the kitchen.

“Well Done Belle & Rexy This made my day today…” Stacey penned in the caption. She went on: “While I’ve been feeling unwell Rex & Joe have been teaching Belle new skills.

|What happened to my baby? Why am I broody? Hope this makes you smile as much as it did me today…” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey fans say ‘here comes another one’

Stacey’s “broody” confession didn’t go unnoticed by her fans. Plenty of them rushed to the comments section to wonder if she’ll be having a sixth baby.

One person mused: “Ohh Stacey here comes another one…………” A second penned: “This your way of saying number 6 is incoming… such a cute video.”

A third quipped: “About time for the annual baby announcement anyway I’d say? Bring on no.6?”

Read more: Stacey Solomon silences trolls as she looks ‘incredible’ in Baywatch-style red bikini: ‘5 kids and that bod!’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.