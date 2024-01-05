Stacey Solomon silences trolls as she looks ‘incredible’ in Baywatch-style red bikini: ‘5 kids and that bod!’

Stacey Solomon wowed her fans as she donned a red bikini and posed for a snap on the beach.

The star – who welcomed her fifth child in February – sent fans wild with the stunning snaps.

Stacey Solomon shares stunning bikini snaps on Instagram

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Thursday, January 4), Stacey Solomon showed off her post-baby bod for her 5.8 million followers to see.

The Loose Women star uploaded five snaps of herself in a red bikini while on holiday over the festive break. In a couple of snaps, Stacey can be seen playing with her kids in the sea.

“A moment on the grid for “my” Christmas present from Joe [Swash] *cough* from Joe to Joe,” she captioned the post.

“My new bikini [laugh emoji]. Pretty sure he bought this from a costume shop in a Baywatch packet. But I actually like it. Not my usual choice of swimwear,” she then continued.

“But I can honestly say I’ve never felt so attended to since we got here It’s working wonders with beach drinks. And this is an on-site as to what joes camera roll looks like right now. He’s spent his day enjoying his present to me,” she then said.

The star wowed fans (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Stacey Solomon sends Instagram fans wild with bikini snap

Stacey then continued. “Anyway it is the ‘[Bleep] it’ year so posting these because, Well because [bleep] it why not. Happy Thursday Everyone. And just a little note to say… wear the bikini.

“Your body deserves to wear whatever you put it in. As long as it makes you happy who cares! Plus you might find yourself getting ALL the drinks down on the beach @realjoeswashy.”

Fans and followers took to the comment section to gush over Stacey’s snaps. “Yea Stace!” Ashley Roberts commented.

“If I looked like that in that bikini I’d wear it on the school run and the weekly food shop,” another fan wrote.

Stacey’s followers went wild (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans react

The gushing comments didn’t stop there. “Pamela Anderson’s been real quiet since this was posted,” another follower joked.

“UNREAAAALLL,” YouTuber Talia Mar wrote. “The figure of a girl that’s had 5 kids. Bloody amazing! You should be well proud of yourself Stacey,” another follower commented.

“You look [flame emojis] AND after 5 babies!! I’d be SO happy to look like you and I’ve not had 1!” another said.

“You look incredible Stace, 5 kids and that bod,” another wrote.

Stacey’s snaps come after she was rudely asked by a troll if she was pregnant in a recent snap. “Happy new year – is there just me who can see a little baby bump in the video?” they commented.

However, fans were quick to hit back. “Stop commenting on women’s bodies and whether they may or may not be pregnant! It’s 2024 ffs,” one fan replied.

“Don’t be so rude! You can’t go around saying that to women,” another fumed.

