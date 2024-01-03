Stacey Solomon fans hit back as mum-of-five is ‘rudely’ asked if she’s pregnant in new holiday snap

Stacey Solomon fans have rushed to the star’s defence after some of her followers claimed she looked pregnant in a new social media snap.

The Loose Women star is no stranger to keeping fans updated on her life. From her every day shenanigans to life as a mum-of-five, Stacey is not afraid to keep it real with her 5.8 million followers.

But her latest post got plenty of people talking, with some claiming a “baby is on its way” – and now fans of Stacey have rallied around the presenter.

Stacey got people talking thanks to her latest post (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon shares sweet NYE snap

On Monday (January 1) Stacey uploaded an adorable post snap of her and her family, including husband Joe Swash, living it up on an idyllic New Year family holiday. The Sort Your Life Out star treated 20 members of her family to the surprise trip to Jamaica.

In the snaps, Stacey looked sensational in a slinky gold dress while snuggling up to her brood. Other photos showed the family dancing on the beach and enjoying a fireworks display.

“Happy New Year And Hello 2024… from my family to yours. Firstly, I just want to say, thank you for all of your kindness in 2023,” Stacey captioned the post.

“I’m so grateful for this platform and all of the happiness and friendship it brings. I can’t wait to share another year with you, and I hope I can bring a smile or some comfort in to your 2024.” She added: “But most of all, anything that maybe wasn’t right or didn’t sit well or you wished you could have done or that you held back from last year, I hope you go and get it this year.

“It’s definitely time to let go of the negativity or those people trying to put you down and GO AND DO YOU! You deserve it. Let this be YOUR year. And say [bleep] it to anyone or anything that pulls you away from the love and happiness you deserve. Love you all to the moon and back. 2024 let’s do this!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon asked if she’s pregnant by ‘rude’ followers

The post went down a treat with fans. However, some people pointed out how they thought Stacey looked “pregnant” and claimed a “baby could be on the way”.

In the comments section, one intrusive follower said: “Happy new year – is there just me who can see a little baby bump in the video?”

Someone else rudely added: “Also thought you look pregnant Stacey. Are we waiting an announcement soon?” A third mused: “Stacey the dress is lush but why do I have another gut feeling there could be a baby on the way.”

Stacey’s fans rallied round the TV favourite (Credit: ITV)

‘Vile human’

However, other fans were quick to shut down the people who claimed the X Factor star looked pregnant. One person fumed: “Do better. Stop thinking this is OK to say to any woman.”

Don’t be so rude! You can’t go around saying that to women

Echoing their thoughts, a second proclaimed: “Stop commenting on women’s bodies and whether they may or may not be pregnant! It’s 2024 ffs.” Another said: “Don’t be so rude! You can’t go around saying that to women.”

“She just had a baby for Christ’s sake,” said another, referring to Belle, who was born in February 2023.

“What is wrong with you? As if she’s going to tell some random on the Internet anyway. And you know you can have a thought that stays in your head right? It’s so rude to ask!” said another angry Stacey fan.

“Vile human,” another blasted.

ED! has contacted Stacey’s reps for comment.

Read more: Stacey Solomon fans lend support as she pledges to be ‘happier’ in 2024

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.