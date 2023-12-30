Stacey Solomon has surprised her extended family with a holiday to “paradise” this Christmas – but some of her followers are pretty peeved at the gesture.

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey, who is married to Joe Swash, revealed she’d gifted 20 members of her family a sun-soaked holiday for Christmas.

Stacey and Joe’s second youngest Rose looked to be enjoying her holiday (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon treats her family to a holiday for Christmas

Posting the moment they opened the gift on Instagram, she said: “A special Christmas. For the first time ever we got to surprise our families for Christmas. Never felt more grateful & lucky. Not in my wildest dreams did I ever think I’d be able to do this. 20 of us, 10 hours later & we have made it to paradise. Merry Christmas Everyone. Lots of love from ALL of us.”

The video ended with a clip of the entire gang posing for a group picture in the sea.

I just wonder, when lots of people are struggling financially to even get through Christmas, whether this really needs to be shared.

However, some wondered if Stacey should’ve posted the video given the current financial climate.

One said: “I just wonder, when lots of people are struggling financially to even get through Christmas, whether this really needs to be shared. I think people forget that posting everything on social media is optional.”

Another posted: “I agree! Hard to see this no matter how lovely the family is when one is deciding whether to carry on or not…and the stress and worry is overwhelming.”

‘Don’t be so mean spirited’

However, Stacey’s haters clearly underestimated the number of people who’d have her back.

“Don’t be so mean spirited. She’s had her own financial struggles and, through hard work and creativity has finally managed to do this for her family. It’s good to surprise and treat family – whether it’s with a holiday or even a bar of chocolate. There’s a lesson in generosity to take on board here,” said one.

Another added: “Stacey has struggled too. Now she is reaping her reward for her hard work. This post inspires me and makes me thankful for what I have too.”

“You can do that too…life is about work hard and make the right choice. Holidays don’t just fall out of nowhere. That should be your new year’s resolution and be happy for others,” said a third.

Stacey responds: ‘I needed this time with my family’

Stacey also posted on her Stories, responding to comments from her followers.

She said: “I so needed this time with my family. So much can happen in a year and I’m so grateful to be spending special time with our parents and sisters and nieces and nephews. I’m definitely taking to the fudge it year for 2024. I feel like I’ve already started. No more worrying about what people say or think. It’s time to just live.”

Well said that girl. Happy New Year, Stace!

