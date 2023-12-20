Stacey Solomon fans lend support as she pledges to be ‘happier’ in 2024

Stacey Solomon is looking forward to the New Year as she revealed her plans to stay unapologetically herself and to start being “happier”.

The 34-year-old former Loose Women star, who shares three children with Joe Swash and is also a doting mum of Zachery, 15, and Leighton, 12, said she doesn’t have plans to impress people. But, instead, she will be looking after herself unapologetically in a bid to stay happier in the long run.

Stacey Solomon revealed her “unapologetic” New Year’s resolutions

Taking to her Instagram stories, Stacey highlighted her New Year’s resolutions. The X Factor star said: “I finished all my admin today and ended all my work meetings. Then I cleaned out the office and got it ready for 2024.”

Stacey Solomon revealed her New Year’s resolutions (Credit: This Morning)

She continued: “I can honestly say I’m so excited for next year. I’m calling it the [BLEEP] it year. Because I think the last couple of years I’ve worried a little too much about what others think and it has held me back. I’m not doing that next year.”

I’m going to do a massive January sort-out through the house and through my brain. And then just start being a little bit more unapologetically me and maybe throw myself into some things that scare me but also could be super exciting.

Stacey Solomon fans back her NY resolution

While she added that there’s “no pressure,” her fans agreed that they are also in it to support her. One fan wrote: “Good for you. I’m thinking I’m going to adopt that mindset too for 2024. What’s the worst that can happen.” Another agreed: “That’s such a good New Year’s resolution. I’m going to find my fire again.” A third added: “Couldn’t have said it better myself. Something about 2024 feels different. In with the new, out with the old.”

Stacey even agreed that they were “all in it together.” She said: “Looks like we’re all in this together and I’m excited. Let’s get sorted together and then just go for it this year. You deserve it and you can be 100% who you want to be. I feel like if we have each other’s backs it will be even better.” This comes after Stacey admitted the decision to date Joe Swash was “hard” amid concerns their private life would become public.

In other news, Stacey revealed Joe was battling the man bug as he quarantined in the kitchen. She shared an update with her followers and said she was disinfecting the whole house, as she didn’t want anyone to catch the bug from him.

