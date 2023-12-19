Stacey Solomon admits decision to date Joe Swash was ‘hard’ amid concerns their private life would become public

Stacey Solomon has confessed that agreeing to go out with Joe Swash was a much harder decision than first though

Stacey, 34, began dating Joe, 41 in 2015. However, they confirmed took some time before announcing the news. At the time Stacey told Yahoo that “things have gone really, really well.” Two years later the couple moved in with each other as their relationship went from strength to strength.

Stacey Solomon admitted it was a “hard decision” to date Joe Swash

Speaking to OK! recently, Stacey revealed that the decision to begin dating Joe was a “hard” one.

Stacey Solomon revealed that it was difficult to date Joe Swash (Credit: Cover Images)

“It was a really hard decision to go out with Joe. We knew our personal lives would be made totally public, and it wasn’t something I was used to,” she said.

“I had the kids, and I just didn’t want to go down that road. But it was the best decision I ever made,” she admitted.

Stacey rules out baby number six

Stacey’s interview comes just days after she ruled out having another baby.

“I can’t believe how fast this year has gone, we had a baby 10 months ago,” she said Crafty Christmas show on BBC One last week.

“What do you think this year’s going to hold for us?” Joe then asked her. “I’m not getting pregnant again Joe if that’s what you’re insinuating,” she fired back.

Elsewhere, Stacey took to her Instagram stories yesterday (December 18) and told her followers that Joe has been down with the man bug.

She said: “When Joe has the sickness bug the world has practically ended.” She continued: “Even though I know deep down that if I did get this little bug that he has got, I probably wouldn’t even notice,” she chuckled. “But here we are, I’m not taking any chances!” she said. As she worked on her house, Stacey mentioned: “My voice is giving ‘I’ve been up all night telling my husband to be sick quietly’. He really is ill, bless him. And I don’t want to catch it,” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

In another video posted after she got her children to bed, the telly presenter told her fans that Joe was quarantining in the kitchen while he got over his illness. “We haven’t seen him all day. Hoping that it is like a 24-hour thing and once we have disinfected it will all be over,” she said.

The star shares son Rex, 4, and daughters Rose, 2, and Belle, nine months, with Joe.

She is also mum to sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 12, who are from previous relationships. She said she felt really thankful that all of her children had been really well-behaved while Joe was unwell. “They were actually really good today, I am so lucky,” she said.

Read more: Stacey Solomon fiercely defended by fans as Katie Hopkins blasts her attempts to help the homeless

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.