Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash rule out baby number four: ‘I am not getting pregnant again, Joe’

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have shut down the idea of adding to their family… Or have they?

The mum-of-five and hubby Joe – who also has a son of his own – reside in their love-filled home Pickle Cottage, along with their ever-growing brood of little ones. Stacey and Joe’s kids Rex, Rose and Belle call the cottage their home, as well as Stacey’s kids from a previous relationship, Zachary and Leighton. Joe’s son Harry is also a regular visitor.

But fans hoping to see Stacey pop another one out anytime soon may well be very disappointed after her latest comments…

TV favourite Stacey recruited Joe for help on her crafting show (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon tells Joe Swash she won’t get pregnant in 2024

Stacey was back on TV screens on Thursday (December 14) for her annual Crafty Christmas show on BBC One.

In the show, Stacey recruited hubby Joe to help make some nutcrackers. And it didn’t take long for the couple to reminisce about 2023 and speculate what could happen for them in 2024.

I’m not getting pregnant again Joe if that’s what you’re insinuating.

The X Factor star said: “I can’t believe how fast this year has gone, we had a baby 10 months ago.” Joe then replied and gushed over his wife: “I know, look how good you look.”

He then quipped: “What do you think this year’s going to hold for us?” And Stacey quickly fired back: “I’m not getting pregnant again Joe if that’s what you’re insinuating.”

Stacey has shut down having another baby (Credit: BBC)

‘Right, time for another one!’

Chuckling, EastEnders star Joe added: “Mate, you make out that I want the babies, whenever we have this conversation you go: ‘I’m having no more babies,’ and then you give me the look as if to say: ‘I want a baby.'”

Not impressed, Stacey replied: “I think you have been seriously mislead.” Joe continued: “As soon as one of our babies goes to nursery, you’re like: ‘Right, time for another one.’ And who’s just gone to nursery? Rose.”

We guess it might be a case of watch this space…!

Stacey on life changing ‘dramatically’

Earlier this month, the mum-of-five took to Instagram to share her annual Christmas photo, posing outside her front door with the rest of her brood on Friday December 1.

Stacey, 34, said: “Hello December. Had to take our annual door photo. Then I went down a rabbit hole looking at our old Christmas door photos.”

The star then shared a festive photo from every Christmas over the past five years and one thing in particular struck the Crafty Christmas host. Just how big her kids have got!

Stacey said: “They’ve all changed so much. Honestly I’m so glad every year we do this. Because so much changes in a year. The last five years have changed for us dramatically. It’s been the most magical whirlwind. Happy December everyone. Lots of love from all of us.”

Read more: Joe Swash poses with his heavily pregnant sister Shana as he celebrates her baby shower

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.