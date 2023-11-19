Joe Swash poses with his heavily pregnant sister Shana as he celebrates her baby shower

Joe Swash has posed for a rare picture with his heavily pregnant sister Shana.

The proud brother, 41, cuddled up to his 33-year-old sibling as he celebrated her baby shower with her this weekend.

Fans are likely to remember Shana for playing Joe’s on-screen sister Demi in EastEnders.

Joe Swash has been snapped at his sister Shana’s baby shower (Credit: Instagram/@staceysolomon)

Shana is now expecting her first child with her fiancé Nick Jones and Joe and his wife, Stacey Solomon, are thrilled for them.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey snapped a gorgeous selfie as they headed to the baby shower in the car with Joe and their brood.

She told her followers: “Now we are on our way to Joe’s sister’s baby shower.

“And I finally got the guys to come out with a dark lip!”

Later, Stacey shared a great photo of Joe posing alongside Shana and their other sister Casie.

Joe has his arm around Shana in the picture, while Casie has her hand placed gently on her sibling’s big bump.

Stacey added a ‘heart hand’ emoji to the shot.

Joe’s wife Stacey Solomon also glammed up for the baby shower (Credit: Instagram/ @staceysolomon)

When was Shana in EastEnders?

Shana and her fiancé Nick announced their happy baby news in June. Their little one is due next month.

The actress is best known for playing Demi Miller in EastEnders from 2004 to 2006.

Demi was the sister of Joe’s character Mickey and she was involved in a gripping teenage pregnancy storyline.

When Shana left EastEnders, her character headed off to the Cotswolds for a better life with her mum Rosie and daughter Alesha.

Joe, meanwhile, bowed out of Walford in 2008. His character did, however, make a surprise return for two episodes in 2011.

Shana played Demi Miller in EastEnders (Credit: YouTube/ BBC)

Shana has continued to act since her EastEnders days and has appeared in shows including Doctors and the BBC sitcom After You’ve Gone.

This year, she starred in the movie Love Without Walls.

The mum-to-be also runs trendy cafe Swash & Jones Coffee Co with Nick, which is located in Barnard Park in London’s Islington.

In May, Shana exclusively told ED! that she and Nick were trying for a baby.

“I’m not getting any younger. So we are trying,” Shana said.

“But I really thoroughly enjoy having my nieces and nephews. They just bring me so much joy. Also, I can hand them back at the end of the day, when they get on my nerves!’

Shana was one of Stacey and Joe’s eight bridesmaids when they tied the knot at Pickle Cottage in July 2022.

