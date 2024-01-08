Stacey Solomon makes apology to fans after being rushed to hospital amid holiday illness

Stacey Solomon was the envy of fans over New Year after jetting off to the Caribbean with her family – but the end of her holiday left much to be desired.

The Loose Women panellist revealed that she was rushed to hospital at the end of her getaway.

Stacey has now apologised to fans for not giving them updates and organisation tips for January.

Explaining how she is still feeling ill, she told her followers: “We had the worst exit to Jamaica of all time. I can’t even get over what’s happened. It doesn’t feel real.

“Today’s the first day I’ve felt like I can walk around the house and feel like normal.”

She continued: “The day before we were travelling home I started to feel like a bit flu-y, so I was like, ‘Oh, I’m getting that flu that everyone’s got. That’s alright. We’re going home tomorrow so I’ll just get through it and get over it and carry on.’

“So I carried on and then as the day went on, I just felt worse and worse.”

Stacey Solomon holiday hospital dash

Stacey slept while her husband Joe Swash took the family’s children to dinner.

But it wasn’t until her nurse sister Jemma took a look at her that Stacey started to worry.

She told her followers: “She came in and was like, ‘We need to sit you up, cool you down, get you some paracetamol.’

“Every time she checked my temperature all I remember was her not saying anything.

“She said to me afterwards my temperature was going up and not coming down.”

Stacey then told fans how the medical team at the hospital had put an oxygen mask on her and covered her in wet towels until she could get to the hospital.

Stacey ‘begs doctors’ to return home

Once there, she was given an IV drip and had to beg doctors to let her travel home with her family.

Thankfully, after they had monitored her overnight, she was given the all-clear to leave.

She continued: “I’m just gonna rest up and hopefully in a couple of days I’ll feel back to normal. But even that, I think I’m gonna take it slow because I don’t ever wanna be in that situation again. It actually scared me a little bit.”

She then told her followers: “I’m sorry I didn’t come straight back on [Instagram]. I was actually so excited to get straight back on and do all of the cool house stuff with you. But it is what it is and I need to look after myself.”

