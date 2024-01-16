Stacey Solomon admits she’s open to having more kids – a year after welcoming daughter Belle

Stacey Solomon has teased she might want more kids – but reckons Joe Swash might have other ideas.

The mum-of-five and hubby Joe reside in their love-filled home Pickle Cottage, along with their ever-growing family. Their kids Rex, four, Rose, two, and Belle, 11 months, call the cottage their home, as well as Stace’s kids from a previous relationship, Zachary, 15, and Leighton 11.

And it turns out Stacey hasn’t ruled out baby number six just yet – as being a mum is “her favourite thing in the world”.

Stacey and Joe have three children together (Credit: CoverImages)

Stacey Solomon teases baby plans

Taking to her Instagram on Monday (January 15), Stacey took part in a candid Q&A with her followers. And it didn’t take long for fans to quiz her on if she has any baby plans.

“Are you finished with having babies or would you like more?” asked one fan. Stacey replied by sharing a video of her two youngest children Rose and Belle playing.

In the caption, she wrote: “I can honestly say. My favourite thing in the whole wide world is being a mum. I just get so much joy from watching our little ones grow & getting to be a part of their world. I would love more. Whatever will be will be. But omg I love them (Joe will be off to get a vasectomy when he sees this).”

Stacey teased she wants more children (Credit: Instagram Story)

Stacey Solomon ‘feeling broody’

At the start of January, Stacey sparked pregnancy rumours when she opened up about feeling “broody”. She shared a sweet video on Instagram of daughter Belle and son Rex. In the footage, Belle was seen taking her first steps.

The Loose Women star wrote alongside the video: “Well Done Belle & Rexy. This made my day today… While I’ve been feeling unwell Rex & Joe have been teaching Belle new skills. What happened to my baby? Why am I broody? Hope this makes you smile as much as it did me today.”

One fan laughed: “Is this your way of saying number 6 is incoming?” Another wrote: “About time for the annual baby announcement anyway I’d say? Bring on no.6?.”

Stacey and Joe

Meanwhile, in September last year, Stacey opened up about her and Joe’s relationship. Again, she insisted they weren’t planning to have another child.

She told the Mirror: “I think me and Joe are in our non-romantic era. It is important just to get time for us, but we’re at that stage in our life where that’s not really possible.”

