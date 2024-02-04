Stacey Solomon tearful as Joe Swash tells her ‘we can’t have any more kids’

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are celebrating the first birthday of their youngest child, Belle, this week – but Joe is certain they can’t have any more kids.

As Stacey posted an emotional reel to her Instagram account yesterday (Saturday February 3), she was tearful over the birthday cake she was making. But Joe insisted they were done with having babies.

Stacey and Joe have six kids between them (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Stacey Solomon emotional

As Belle reaches her first birthday, Stacey shared a video of her making the heart-shaped cake for her youngest child. She said she always makes her children’s first cakes.

Alongside the video, she wrote: “Honestly I’ve never felt so emotional making a cake. I’ve made every single one of my babies’ first birthday cakes.”

She then joked: “And if Joe’s reaction at the end is anything to go by this is probably the last one.”

At the end of the clip, Joe, who is filming, can be heard saying: “We can’t have any more kids. I can’t tell people I’ve got seven kids!”

Stacey, who is wiping away tears while giggling about how emotional she feels, says: “One more?” then laughs.

Stacey ‘would love more kids’ – but Joe’s not so sure! (Credit: CoverImages)

What has Stacey Solomon said about having more kids?

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A back in January, Stacey was asked if she wanted more babies.

“Are you finished with having babies or would you like more?” asked one fan. Stacey replied by sharing a video of her two youngest children Rose and Belle playing.

In the caption, she wrote: “I can honestly say. My favourite thing in the whole wide world is being a mum. I just get so much joy from watching our little ones grow and getting to be a part of their world. I would love more. Whatever will be will be. But omg I love them (Joe will be off to get a vasectomy when he sees this).”

However, OK! Magazine claimed that Joe was “shocked” over Stacey’s admission.

A source reportedly told the publication: “They’ve talked about having another baby, but life is so busy just now, so Joe is shocked that Stacey wants one so quickly. He hoped she’d wait a little bit longer.”

Stacey made a brilliant cake (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Fans impressed with Stacey’s cake

For now, Stacey and Joe will be making the most of celebrating Belle’s birthday on Wednesday (7 February).

The cake made by Stacey was a pink heart-shaped one, with Belle’s name iced on the top. Fans were very impressed with her baking skills.

“This is brilliant! Your talents never cease to amaze me,” wrote one.

Another added: “Is there anything you can’t do? (We all know from your first audition you can sing this song too!)”

“Oh Stacey Solomon you literally are the Queen of all trades! So blooming talented!! Are you by any chance taking orders????” asked one more.

Meanwhile, a third agreed: “OK so now booking for cakes too – wedding singer, cupcake maker, door decoration, your talents are endless. Love this cake so much. Happy Birthday lil Belle.”

