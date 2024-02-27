Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon only started last week (February 20) and, after a weepy opening episode, it’s been replaced tonight (February 27).

Stacey, Dilly Carter and co should’ve been on screen tonight at 8pm. However, BBC One and ITV1 have both been taken over by the football.

So when can we expect to see the tidying queen back on BBC One? Read on and we’ll tell you…

Sort Your Life Out taking a break as Stacey Solomon fans fume

Stacey fans have taken to Instagram to express their disappointment over the cancellation of tonight’s show.

The official Sort Your Life Out account shared a picture of Stacey alongside the caption: “Trying not to panic that there isn’t an episode of Sort Your Life Out tonight.”

A quote from Stacey was then added on top of the picture: “My mantra is, it’ll happen. It’ll come together. We’ll make it work.”

Viewers react

Viewers were less than impressed by the news.

“Whaaaaat my 10 year old is not going to be happy,” grumbled one fan. “This makes me so sad! Best part of the week!!” said another. “How rude,” said a third.

Another then added: “I don’t know what to do been waiting for it and now I see this.” Another declared: “Evening ruined.” Meanwhile, another commented: “OMG!! How disappointing!!” “I may just cry,” said another.

When is Sort Your Life Out back?

If you’re missing your weekly Sort Your Life Out fix, the official account has reassured fans.

“Don’t worry – Stacey and the team will be back on #iplayer from 5th March!” it posted.

A quick check on the BBC website also reveals it’ll be back on BBC One that night too. Phew!

