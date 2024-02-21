Sort Your Life Out viewers in tears over Stacey Solomon’s gift to grieving family as series returns: ‘They will treasure it forever’

Stacey Solomon was back on our screens last night for a brand new series of Sort Your Life Out.

But the emotional episode left many viewers in tears as Stacey helped out a grieving family. Stacey met single dad Craig, who had lost his wife and was trying to adjust to life without her.

Craig has two young children – Merywen, six, and Wren, four – with his late wife Lois, who died four years ago following a battle with cancer.

Craig opened up about losing his wife Lois four years ago (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon on Sort Your Life Out

Craig appeared on the show, with support from Lois’ family, as he felt it was the right time to tackle the clutter in their home.

Speaking to Stacey about his cluttered home, Craig said: “There might be bits that are sentimental. There might some bits of Lois’ that I have forgotten is in there.”

Stacey discovered Lois’ “story book”, which she wanted to have published (Credit: BBC)

Stacey asked: “And does that scare you?” to which Craig replied: “It’s not scary, it’s just hard to look back at it because it’s so much sentimental stuff and so much of our plans that aren’t going to happen any more.”

Later, all of Craig’s belongings were moved to a warehouse so they could decide what to donate, sell or recycle. Stacey and the Sort Your Life Out team discovered 197 teddies and dolls, 121 odd socks and 1,239 books.

When going through the thousands of books, Stacey discovered Lois’ “story book” – which she had written and wanted to have published.

Stacey had Lois’ story made into a real book (Credit: BBC)

Later, they found another book which Lois had written in every Christmas to describe what had happened that year. Craig turned to the page of Lois’ last Christmas – which she had desribed as the “best she’d ever had because it was smothered in love and magic”.

Becoming emotional, Craig said: “Oh I’m not going to read that, it’ll make me cry.”

Stacey hugged Craig as she told him: “So sorry Craig.”

Craig’s daughters were delighted by the book (Credit: BBC)

Towards the end of the show, Loose Women star Stacey had a gift for Craig and his daughters. She had Lois’ children’s book that she had written made into a proper novel.

Such wonderful girls and I blubbed when they saw their mummy’s book.

Stacey told Craig and Lois’ little girls: “This is a very special book because your mummy wrote this book. So we decided to turn it into a real-life book that you can read. So all of mummy’s writing and stories is in here now.”

Craig looked emotional over the book (Credit: BBC)

Merywen and Wren hugged Stacey. Craig then saw the book and became tearful. He said: “This is beautiful.”

Viewers were in tears over Stacey’s gesture for the family. One person said on X: “What a lovely first of the series! Such wonderful girls and I blubbed when they saw their mummy’s book.”

I am not okay after Stacey turned Lois’ story into a book for the kids #SortYourLifeOut pic.twitter.com/sIhEdintqM — Sophie-Louise (@sophh_98) February 20, 2024

Another wrote: “You have me crying here watching #sortyourlifeout getting those little girls’ mum story printed into a real book for them. They will treasure it forever.”

Read more: Inside Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon’s big family with six siblings including ‘secret’ sister

Someone else added:”I am not okay after Stacey turned Lois’ story into a book for the kids,” alongside a crying GIF.

Sort Your Life Out continues next Tuesday from 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What did you think of the episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.