Stacey Solomon on forking out £100,000 on legal battle to ‘get her life back’: ‘I felt trapped’

Stacey Solomon previously revealed she forked out a huge amount to “get her life back” in a candid confession.

The TV star, 35, shot to fame as a contestant on the X Factor in 2009. Despite not winning, Stacey – who is on a repeat of Stacey Solomon’s Renovation Rescue today (July 6) – has gone on to have a stellar career.

However, according to the mum-of-five, after signing a contract with the X Factor after the show, she felt “trapped” and wanted to get out. So much so, that it cost her a hefty amount…

Stacey Solomon on feeling ‘trapped’

Stacey ended up coming in third place on The X Factor in 2009. Joe McElderry won the ITV competition, meanwhile, Olly Murs was the runner-up.

In 2011, though, Stacey spoke out about the situation she found herself in after signing a contract with The X Factor – and it ended with a very expensive legal battle to be released from it.

“I was given a contract and I signed it. I’d have signed anything. They could have told me to shave my head and I’d have said: ‘Pass me the razor,'” Stacey told Fabulous magazine, as Digital Spy reports.

“I would have done anything because I was just so grateful to be there and to be given an opportunity,” she shared.

Stacey said she ‘had to get out’

Revealing she had had enough of being “tied in” Stacey resorted to legal action – with the publication claiming it resulted in a £100,000 legal battle.

She shared: “I didn’t realise after that there was nothing I could do – I felt tied in. There were a lot of jobs that I couldn’t do. I felt trapped and I had to get out. I was left with a huge legal bill – it’s cost me more than you can imagine. But it’s worth every penny.”

The Loose Women star went on to admit that it is “lovely to have money.” However, she noted that “means nothing when you feel trapped somewhere you don’t want to be”.

