Stacey Solomon’s two eldest sons Zachary, 17, and Leighton, 12, made their soap debut earlier this year with roles in Hollyoaks.

That’s right, the younger generation of the Solomon-Swash family are following in the footsteps of their star-studded parents and recently snagged their very own showbiz jobs!

Stacey’s boys, Zachary and Leighton, also on screen in the family’s reality TV series Stacey & Joe, thoroughly enjoyed filming the soap. However, there was some criticism of how they got the roles, which proud mum Stacey naturally responded to…

Stacey Solomon’s sons land Hollyoaks gig

Zachary and Leighton landed a role in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, which aired earlier this year. In the scene, Zachary played a Parcel Patrons worker, while Leighton played a paper boy. Snaps of the boys showing off their acting skills were shared on the programme’s official Instagram page.

Alongside the pictures, which saw the boys filming inside and outside Price Slice, a video clip showed Zachary and Leighton in a scene with Jennifer Metcalfe, Charlie Wernham, Charlie Clapham and Dawn Hope.

Proud mum Stacey quickly hit the like button on the post. She also commented: “Awwww thank you @hollyoaksofficial they had the best day.”

How Zachary and Leighton landed the role

Earlier this year, Stacey Solomon addressed Zachary and Leighton’s Hollyoaks gig.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Stacey said: “So many are you messaging me saying: ‘Was that Zach and Leighton I saw in Hollyoaks?’ I know it’s so random but it was,” she confirmed.

Describing how the gig came about as the “funniest story”, she explained: “So when me and Zach went to the NTAs, we ended up meeting, on the red carpet, the exec of Hollyoaks and Zach is the biggest Hollyoaks fan. He’s obsessed. When he was little he used to get so excited for Sundays to watch the Hollyoaks Omnibus.

“And he was like: ‘Oh my God, I love Hollyoaks!’ and he was talking to her and she was like: ‘Why don’t you come down and see the set?’ He was just over the moon and so excited.”

Nepo baby backlash

Unfortunately, the boys received criticism from viewers, with some dubbing their roles as “nepotism”, due to their famous mum.

One fumed: “There’s a surprise. It’s not what you know or can do. It’s WHO YOU KNOW. Makes me sick.”

Another penned: “Makes me sick. Just because they’re her sons! There are many young brilliant actors who work hard and never get that kind of break. Definitely who you know not what you know. Another Bradley Walsh.”

“It’s keep it in the family and it’s wrong,” said a third.

Stacey’s response

However, Stacey assured her followers the boys have no desire to go into showbiz.

She said: “Zach wants to be a mechanic when he’s older, there’s no interesting in acting. Neither Zach or Leighton want to do anything in that industry but he was just so excited to go and see the set.

“They were so nervous to be extras. They loved every second of it and the people at Hollyoaks were just so lovely and so kind and so nice to us and they just had the best day ever,” she concluded.

