It is clear that 2025 is going to be a busy year for Stacey Solomon. Recently, she announced the creation of her own perfume line, and now, she has teased a new documentary featuring her busy brood.

The Loose Women star’s family isn’t new to TV. In fact, she was criticised for “risking” her children’s safety and privacy by featuring them in the show Escape to Pickle Cottage.

Nevertheless, the 35 year old is “excited” as well as “nervous” about having cameras follow her and her family “every second” for her latest venture!

Stacey and Joe’s BBC documentary will release in Spring 2025 (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey Solomon announces new family TV show

On New Year’s Day (January 1), Stacey took to Instagram to share an exciting family update. She, her husband Joe Swash and their five children are signed up for a BBC documentary series titled Stacey and Joe.

Announcing the release of the show in spring 2025, the TV presenter wrote: “We’ve been so nervous and excited to share this. Here is us. All of us. In 2024 we opened up our home and made a series about our lives, family, work and everything in between. It was a huge leap into the unknown and it’s been an absolute whirlwind making it.”

This is the second TV program Stacey and Joe’s family is appearing in (Credit: Splash News)

“But last year as a family we decided to say yes to more and do things we’d never done. We have spoken about making a documentary for a long time, lots of you have asked too.

“So here we go. A journey with us every second of the way. Through the laughter the tears and the craziness…We hope it makes you smile, feel good and hopefully enjoy getting to know us all a little more.”

The teaser trailer features all the family – Belle, Rose, Rex, Zach and Leighton. Also seen in the home movie-style footage are their adorable pet dogs Peanut, Teddy and ducks Daisy and Delilah.

The huge family update comes after Stacey announced her fragrance line named after her daughters, Rose and Belle.

Fans react to Stacey’s new TV show

Obviously, fans can’t wait to watch Stacey and her family on-screen as cameras follow them in their daily lives.

One of their followers said: “Awww, this will be so wholesome! I can feel it already.” Another added: “Definitely one to watch.”

“I cannot wait for this! Let spring come quickly please,” said an excited fan.

Another added: “This is so much fun can’t wait to see the love, fun, mayhem, tears and joy. Well done the Solomon-Swash clan. So proud.”

The couple share two daughters – Rose and Belle – and a son, Rex. Stacey also has two sons – Zachary and Leighton – from her previous relationships, whilst Joe shares son Harry with ex Emma Sophocleous.

