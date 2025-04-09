Meet Stacey Solomon’s eldest son Zach – Doting big brother, Hollyoaks role and Joe Swash praise

Stacey Solomon’s big break came in 2009, but before appearing on The X Factor, she was a single mum to son Zach.

When Stacey walked onto that stage 16 years ago, she captivated the judges and fans at home. At the time, she was a teenage mum who dreamed of making it as a singer.

The Dagenham native has opened up about the early years of her career and the ‘guilt’ she felt over her son. The TV star’s children appear on her new reality show Stacey & Joe, so let’s look at Solomon’s eldest son Zachary.

Stacey Solomon invited her son Zach to the NTAs (Credit: BBC/Optomen Television/Elisabeth Hoff)

How old was Stacey when she had Zach?

Stacey Solomon was 17 when she fell pregnant with son Zach with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox. Dean was a car worker and the pair met when she was studying performing arts at Havering College.

Although, it wasn’t too last, as the couple broke up before Stacey’s son Zachary was born, when she was 18.

The Loose Women star has opened up about the stigma that comes with being a young mum before. She told the panel on the ITV show back in 2018: “I always felt the stigma [more] of being a young mum and any of those doubts that me alone wasn’t enough for my child came from within rather than from anybody else.”

Stacey added: “I was more conscious of people thinking ‘look at that kid with a kid.’ I don’t even know if people knew if I was a single parent or not.”

As Zach celebrated his 17th birthday on March 21, 2025, the star penned a gushing tribute on Instagram.

She wrote: “17 years of you Zach. Your birthday gets me every year. But especially this one. It’s so strange to think that when I was your age your were in my tummy. Every year you get older, you keep growing into the most amazing human. I’m so proud of who you are Zach.

“The last 17 years have been the best years of my life. It hasn’t always been easy, but growing up with you, made me who I am and having you by my side since I was your age now has been the biggest blessing I could have ever wished for. To the moon & back Zach.”

Zach is Stacey’s eldest child (Credit: BBC/Optomen Television/Elisabeth Hoff)

Who is the father of Stacey Solomon’s son Zach?

Even though they split up, Zach’s dad Dean Cox has continued to play a role in his life.

However, when Stacey Solomon told the world she was a ‘single mum’ on The X Factor, it reportedly upset him as he was a regular presence in son Zachary’s life.

His mum Tracy told the Daily Mail: “The way Stacey has spoken about Zach you would think his father doesn’t care but that is completely untrue.”

TV star’s ‘guilt’ over her eldest son

On her BBC series that follows her family life, Stacey Solomon revealed she felt guilty while she participated on The X Factor as it meant she was only allowed to see her son Zach once a week.

When asking sister Jemma if she remembers what it was like when she was on the show, she replied: “It was the busiest 12 weeks of my life. Of course Zach was so little, so we had Zach a lot didn’t we, but it was great it was fun. It was weird because you lived in the house, you were only allowed to see him once a week.”

Stacey responded: “I think I might have been the only person in that house that year that had a young child and I was allowed to go back once a week to see Zach. I definitely felt guilty, being away from him.”

But the star is grateful for what her appearance on the show did for her career.

Jemma added: “Stacey having a child at 17 was a huge wake up call in terms of how much life was about to change, and I don’t think Stacey or any of us could have prepared for what that was like. However, he is an amazing young man, so it’s been a blessing one way or another.”

Stacey and Joe have invited cameras into their home for 6 months (Credit: BBC/Optomen Television/Elisabeth Hoff)

Paying tribute

In the same episode, we see Stacey Solomon and her son Zachary attend the NTAs in September 2024. At the time, the mum-of-five paid tribute to her teen son on Instagram.

She wrote: “On the way to the NTAs with Zachary who has been by my side in this crazy journey since the very beginning.

“I wouldn’t be who I am if it weren’t for you Zach. I’m so proud to be with you on such a special night, where I’ve been nominated for best present[er] and best factual with my @sortyourlifeout family. I don’t believe I’d be on this path if it wasn’t for having you. My rock, since forever. to the moon and back forever…”

But it wasn’t the first time. In the summer of last year, she also paid tribute to Zachary when he attended his school prom after finishing his GCSEs.

Standing next to her teenager, she was beaming from ear to ear as he was dressed up in a dashing blue suit.

The 35-year-old penned at the time: “My baby just went to prom. I don’t think I’ve ever felt this way. My Zachary, has finished his GCSEs, left school, started his first job and is off to his prom.

“Zach you are the best thing that ever happened to me. We’ve grown up together. I just can not believe how that time has flown by. Go and have the best night ever. You deserve it my darling.”

Stacey Solomon’s son Zach is a doting big brother

As the eldest, Zach has four younger siblings: Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, three and Belle who is two years old. Stacey Solomon shares Rex, Rose and Belle with Joe.

The Sort Your Life Out star has often shared snaps into her family life on social media, including her eldest. In one clip before Christmas, she posted a video of Rose and Zachary cuddling up on the sofa at their idyllic home Pickle Cottage.

She wrote on top of the clip: “[Point of view] your big brother is your bestest friend.”

Zach would have been 14 when Rose was born.

Joe praised Zachary and Leighton for helping out with their siblings (Credit: BBC/Optomen Television/Elisabeth Hoff)

Joe Swash gushes over Zach and Leighton

Stacey’s hubby Joe also gives credit when it’s due – speaking highly of his two stepchildren.

Despite having a blended family of six children, Joe wouldn’t change a thing – no matter how tired he and Stacey are. However, he did praise Zach and Leighton for helping out.

“It is exhausting,” he previously admitted to The Mirror. “But I think your body just adapts to your situation. So after you’ve had three kids, four, five or six makes no difference. Me and Stacey have been tired for so long now that it’s become the norm.”

“They really help out,” he added. “They’re always helping with dinner, they help feed the kids, they’re amazing.

“We’re really proud of our kids, how they all muck in and help – and we don’t ask them either, it’s all done out of love. It’s lovely to see.”

TV break with Hollyoaks role

It seems Stacey Solomon’s eldest sons Zachary and Leighton are taking after their mum, as they both landed a part in the soap Hollyoaks.

Earlier this year, in January, fans did a double-take when they saw the two teens on the screen.

Their acting debut on the Channel 4 series saw Zachary play a Parcel Patrons worker and Leighton took on the role as a paperboy. But both of their characters suffered a tough time in the show, with Zach’s character facing the wrath of shop manager Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) when his delivery was late. It was the same situation for Leighton too, as the paperboy was late to delivery his papers, and received a scolding.

Their appearance appears to be a one-off but what could be in the store for the two boys?

What’s next for Stacey Solomon’s son Zachary?

Stacey Solomon consoled her son Zachary in the latest episode of her reality show after he received his GCSE results.

Zachary needed to pass Maths and English to get the apprenticeship he wanted to do.

He said on camera: “I don’t like how the school system works – I don’t think it was for me. I revised for like six months. My memory is not very good with these types of things.”

But, he had a mature approach to the results awaiting him: “There is no point being nervous, I can’t change anything. I just want to pass maths and English so I can get an apprenticeship, that’s about it.”

After opening the results off-camera it was revealed he achieved a grade three in English Literature, and would need to re-sit exams.

Stacey Solomon praised her son for his hard work in a heartfelt conversation that happened afterwards: “Well I think you did your absolute best, and it didn’t work out. I personally don’t believe these results reflect how intelligent you are.”

She added: “I’m sorry, Zach. I know you have worked really hard. It just means that next year you’ll have to do maths and English again, hopefully pass and then get on with doing what you actually love.”

Watch Stacey & Joe on BBC One at 8pm on Tuesday, or catch up on iPlayer.

