Stacey Solomon ‘emotional’ as she shares Pickle Cottage ‘first’: ‘So happy they’re safe’

Stacey Solomon has shared an emotional milestone with her fans as she introduced a new addition to Pickle Cottage, her very own beehive.

The 35-year-old TV star took to Instagram to reveal that she has taken up beekeeping with her family, describing the experience as “magical” and admitting she feels “emotional” about their first-ever batch of honey.

Stacey shared some footage from the ‘magical’ day (Credit: Stacey Solomon via Instagram)

Stacey Solomon takes up beekeeping at Pickle Cottage

In a heartwarming series of Instagram Stories, Stacey was joined by her three youngest children, Rex, Rose and Belle, as they prepared for the bees’ “moving in day” at their Essex home, affectionately known as Pickle Cottage.

The family, all wearing protective beekeeping suits, excitedly welcomed their new bees.

“And now it’s time to rehome the bees. We are VERY excited,” Stacey wrote alongside a sweet snap of her and her kids posing by the hive.

Sharing videos of the bees swarming into their new hive and her holding the queen bee in a small container, Stacey gushed: “Honestly, today was magical. Seeing the kids, my sister, and Joe feel the joy and awe of seeing the bees was THE BEST! I’m just SO happy we transferred them and they’re safe and sound in their new hive ready to thrive.”

The family also enjoyed a trip to a local garden centre to prepare for the bees’ arrival, where Stacey praised the helpful staff.

“What a beautiful garden centre. I got loads for the bees. The staff were so helpful and knew so much. Which is 100% what I need when I go to the garden centre.”

She showed off the first jar of Pickle Cottage honey (Credit: Stacey Solomon via Instagram)

‘This makes me emotional’

Later, Stacey showed off a jar of fresh honeycomb, her very first Pickle Cottage honey.

Sharing clips of the rehoming process and the leftover honey from the transferred combs, she wrote: “Helen taught us how to re-use the cones they had filled to put them into the new hives & this was the honey left over.”

Reflecting on the experience, Stacey admitted: “Our first ever Pickle Cottage honey. This makes me emotional, and I don’t know why. It just feels so special.”

Stacey’s beekeeping journey is the latest addition to her Pickle Cottage lifestyle.

She and Joe are parents to Rex, Rose, and Belle. Stacey also has sons Zachary, 17, and Leighton, 12, from previous relationships.

Joe is also dad to son Harry, 18, from a previous relationship.

