Stacey Solomon reportedly worries that her career could “all be over” and has an “inferiority complex” following her recent BAFTA snub.

The star’s show, Sort Your Life Out, missed out on a BAFTA last week, something the star has admitted she’s not “handling well”.

Stacey Solomon hits out at BAFTA

Last week, Stacey and Sort Your Life Out were nominated for Best Entertainment Performance and Best Factual Entertainment at the BAFTAs.

However, it failed to win either. Joe Lycett’s Late Night Lycett won Best Entertainment Performance, whilst Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour won Best Factual.

In a video on her Instagram earlier this week, Stacey admitted she wasn’t handling the losses well.

“I’m not handling it very well. I’m not taking it very gracefully. I am devastated. I am devastated for our whole team. I’m so gutted. Everyone got dressed up and really hopeful because they work so hard,” she said.

“Sort Your Life Out is not an easy show to make. The team worked so hard to make it happen. They deserved the BAFTA. The Sort Your Life Out team deserved a BAFTA and I am devastated,” she then added.

Sort Your Life Out missed out on a couple of BAFTAs (Credit: BBC)

Stacey worried career ‘will all be over’

However, Stacey received some backlash for her video, with some people telling her to “get a grip” and accusing her of being a “bad loser”.

The negative comments have reportedly “upset” the star.

Speaking to OK! magazine, a source said: “The negative comments really upset her, she takes them to heart. She never wants to be seen as ungrateful, because she’s not. She had a really humble upbringing and everything she does, she does to give her kids the best opportunities possible. They are what drives her.”

Stacey has been upset by the backlash (Credit: BBC)

‘She has a sort of inferiority complex’

The source then continued.

“She has a sort of inferiority complex, like imposter syndrome, partly because of where she’s come from. Don’t forget, she became famous on The X Factor and she’s seen so many other people from shows like that just disappear over the years. So the fear of ‘Could I lose it all too? Could it all be over?’’ is always there to some extent,” they then added.

“She’s a really hard worker and gives her all to everything, so it’s devastating when it doesn’t pay off, and it understandably makes her worry. But she’s one of telly’s biggest success stories who always wants to keep the wheel turning, so she won’t stop doing what she does best,” they then said.

ED! has contacted Stacey’s representatives for comment.

