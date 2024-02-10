The Masked Singer hit with another double elimination as ’80s icon Tiffany is unveiled as Eiffel Tower

The Masked Singer was hit with another double elimination tonight (February 10) as Air Fryer and Eiffel Tower were voted out before the final.

For the first unmasking, Air Fryer was revealed to be The Greatest Showman star Keala Settle. The British singer has also starred in many musicals including Sister Act, & Juliet, and Waitress.

For the second unmasking of the evening, iconic ’80s singer Tiffany was unveiled as Eiffel Tower. The chart-topping star rose to fame after her debut single I Think We’re Alone Know became a global smash.

Keala was unmasked as Air Fryer (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer: Air Fryer revealed

While making it to the semi-finals, the panel failed to guess Air Fryer’s identity. For their final guesses, they went with the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Ella Henderson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Rebel Wilson.

When Air Fryer revealed themselves as Keala, the panel was left stunned.

“Not even close,” Davina McCall admitted while the audience laughed.

She added: “You’ve done such a good job disguising your voice.”

While referencing her costume, Jonathan Ross asked if Keala owned an air fryer at home, to which she responded: “I do have an air fryer and I absolutely love it!”

Talking about her time on the show, Keala said it was a “massive learning experience” and a “game changer.”

“I’m pleased and privileged to be able to do it.”

Tiffany was unveiled as Eiffel Tower (Credit: ITV)

Eiffel Tower revealed

Like Air Fryer, Eiffel Tower was a killer vocalist with pipes. For the panel’s final guesses, they said Lindsay Lohan, Lisa Stansfield, Debbie Gibson, Vanessa Paradis, and Tracey Chapman.

Even though he mentioned her name earlier in the episode, Jonathan Ross was kicking himself for sticking with Debbie Gibson.

“I was so close,” he said. “That is mega!” a stunned Davina added. “I should have got it” Jonathan added.

“Tiffany, you have the most incredible voice! It’s so cool that you’re on the show,” an excited Rita Ora stated.

“It’s been a pleasure to be here,” Tiffany told the panel, adding, “I have had a blast, it’s been so great.”

While performing her hit I Think We’re Alone Now to close the show, the American star received a standing ovation.

Next Saturday (February 17), the final three, Cricket, Piranha, and Big Foot, will perform for the last time and one of them will be crowned a winner.

Read more: Masked Singer hit with double elimination as Davina McCall brought to tears after Nicky Campbell is unveiled as Dippy Egg

The Masked Singer UK final takes place next Saturday (February 17) from 7.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Did you guess correctly? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.