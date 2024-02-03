Masked Singer hit with double elimination as Davina McCall brought to tears after Nicky Campbell is unveiled as Dippy Egg

Masked Singer judge Davina McCall was brought to tears during tonight’s (February 3) double elimination after Nicky Campbell was unveiled as Dippy Egg.

The television and radio presenter was the first of two reveals tonight. Dippy Egg found themselves in the bottom three alongside Eiffel Tower and Maypole.

Maypole was the second contestant eliminated, leaving Eiffel Tower in the competition.

Masked Singer: Dippy Egg revealed

When the panel gave their final guesses for Dippy Egg, they went with the likes of Chris Hoy, Brian Cox, and Chris Evans.

Even though they failed to identify Dippy Egg correctly, the judges, especially Davina, were stunned. The pair are close friends as they host ITV’s hit show Long Lost Family.

Screaming and running straight to the stage, Davina gave Nicky a huge hug straight after his unmasking.

“That was quite something, she had no idea,” Nicky said to host Joel Dommett.

Full of laughter, Davina was quickly brought to tears, stating, “This is the best surprise, better than any birthday.”

While pointing at Nicky in his costume, Davina declared, “I LOVE THIS MAN!”

She continued: “Nicky’s a friend. We’ve been working together for 13 years. I can’t believe I didn’t recognise your voice. I didn’t recognise your singing voice, I know your singing voice! This is insane!”

While singing one last time as Dippy Egg, Nicky started choking up and got emotional while looking at Davina.

Maypole revealed

After weeks of showing off their powerhouse vocals, Maypole was the second contestant sent home. During tonight’s episode, Maypole sang judge Rita Ora’s single Let You Love Me.

While the panel guessed the likes of Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, and Zara Larsson, the identity of Maypole was in fact Pussycat Dolls singer Melody Thornton.

When asked what it was like embodying Maypole, Melody referred to her character as “such a sweetheart.”

While enthusiastic, she added: “It’s been fun!”

During next weekend’s semi-final, another two contestants will be eliminated.

The Masked Singer UK continues next Saturday (February 10) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

