Every single theory on The Masked Singer characters performing this weekend – from Eiffel Tower to Air Fryer

The fifth series of The Masked Singer UK has been back for a few weeks and we’re still trying to figure out from the clues who is underneath those wild costumes.

Last weekend (January 13), the first batch of characters – Rat, Dippy Egg, Maypole, Bigfoot and Cricket – performed again.

The latest unmasking saw Strictly judge Shirley Ballas unveiled as Rat, which had the panel – Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan – completely stunned.

Tonight (January 20), the second batch of characters – Eiffel Tower, Bubble Tea, Piranha, Air Fryer, and Owl – will take to the stage and try to keep their identity hidden.

Following their first performances, fans believe they have already figured out which celebrities are underneath the mask. And if they’re correct, we might be watching some chart-topping singers and Hollywood actors!

The Masked Singer UK: Eiffel Tower

Eiffel Tower’s first performance of ABBA’s iconic Voulez-Vous impressed the panel and had everyone wondering if they’re a big international star.

With clues linked to Sex In The City and Abbey Road, fans are confident it could be actor Kim Cattrall due to her connection to Liverpool and the hit television series.

“Can Kim Cattrall sing??! Cos from the clues I’d say she’s Eiffel Tower,” one user shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’ll scream if Kim Cattrall takes off that mask,” another person shared.

However, some fans strongly believe Eiffel Tower could be ’80s singer Tiffany.

Could Eiffel Tower be ’80s icon Tiffany? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tiffany covered The Beatles’ song I Saw Him Standing There, which could link to why Abbey Road was shown in their clue package. The Sex And The City reference could be linked to her name as the engagement ring Trey MacDougal gave to Charlotte York was Tiffany & Co.

In the same clue package appeared a newspaper with the headline: “TJ and the S Inducted Into The Hall Of Fame.” Known for her No. 1 smash I Think We’re Alone Now, the song was originally performed by Tommy James and the Shondelles, which are the initials of the band who were said to be inducted. An open basket with the word “bushtucker” was also shown. Tiffany competition during the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity.

“I think Eiffel Tower might be Tiffany – the TJ and the S possibly refers to Tommy James and the Shondells, plus it sounds like her,” one user remarked.

“So I did a deep dive as I had no idea who Eiffel Tower is and I definitely don’t think it’s Kim Catrall. After working out the clues I think it’s Tiffany? She did the Australian I’m A Celeb,” another said.

Bubble Tea

Just like their costume, Bubble Tea is very vibrant and appears to be someone bubbly. In their first performance, they sang Madonna’s Material Girl.

Within the clue package read a letter that said: “Emily Stella, Clapham Village Hotel, In betweeners the village hall and post office.” A director’s chair appeared that was covered in images of planets. A stereo was also shown with the sign “Talk Ranio.”

“I’m really popular… I’m an influencer sugababes, content baker, sweetie pie on all platforms darling,” they explained.

Following their first appearance, guesses for Bubble Tea have been all over the place.

“Bubble tea could be Emily Atack?” one X user wrote.

“I can’t recognise Bubble Tea‘s voice at all? I thought the letter implied a connection to Emily Atack,” another person shared, referring to the connection to The Inbetweeners.

“Bubble Tea sounds like Ruby Wax,” a third guessed.

“Almost entirely positive Bubble Tea is Oti Mabuse – I’m sure there’s a South African accent in there,” a fourth wrote.

Could Bubble Tea be comedian and actor Emily Atack? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Piranha

Piranha sang a rendition of Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back To Me Now and blew everyone out of the water. With impressive pipes, viewers were certain they were a professional singer.

In their clue package appeared a map referencing Scotland, Ireland, and Wales. Also shown was a Brazilian Portuguese English dictionary, a sketchbook, and a guidebook to fish in the Amazon.

“Piranhas are hungry, piranhas do bite, but I’d rather munch popcorn on this special night,” they said.

Piranha also claimed, “The motion makes me a little sick.”

With various guesses ranging from Daniel Bedingfield and Jamie Callum, many people are confident that it’s McFly singer Danny Jones.

“The song choice It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, reference to Back to the Future from which McFly took their name. Five colours on the costume and the outstanding vocal with that rasp, Piranha is definitely Danny Jones,” one Reddit user wrote.

“There was a map which was missing England, his wife was Miss England at one point,” another shared.

“As soon as he opened his mouth I could recognise it anywhere. Plus they had an album called Motion in the Ocean,” a third remarked.

Could Piranha be McFly star Danny Jones? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Owl

During their first performance, Owl performed Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam. They were having so much fun that you could hear them laughing mid-performance.

In their clue package, Owl said: “I’m a night owl, me… proper nocturnal… tons of mates, nine, 10, 11…”

Owl was seen opening a cupboard drawer with oranges inside. They also kicked a ball into a goal that had a gymnast ribbon on it.

They also said: “I’ve been known to have been a source of hilarity, but thankfully my hero was the star of parody.”

Due to Owl’s Scottish accent which you could hear underneath the costume, many are confident that they could be Lorraine Kelly.

“Absolutely sounds like Lorraine. The night owl hunt works too as she gets up early hours to get ready,” one Reddit user said.

“She does support Dundee United, the tangerines, hence the oranges,” another shared.

Due to the football clues, others believe Owl is former footballer Alex Scott.

“Alex Scott could be Owl. Sounds like her,” one person insisted.

“Owl is a female footballer/pundit – Alex Scott??” another user questioned.

Could Owl be Lorraine Kelly? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Air Fryer

Air Fryer turned up the heat with their performance of Ava Max’s Kings & Queens, showing off their powerhouse vocals.

With many clues linked to food and cooking, the package implied they could be a celebrity chef. On the kitchen surface, a pair of hairdressing scissors appeared. Written on a notebook were missed call messages from Paul and Mike.

“My voice is well known, but I once needed help from a girl from Chigwell,” Air Fryer expressed.

“We’ve been judged and put to the test. And the results are in…” they added.

Even though guesses range from Jessie J, and Jessie Ware to Michelle Visage, some fans are very confident that Air Fryer is the Greatest Showman star Keala Settle.

Could Air Fryer be Keala Settle? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“AIR FRYER I HAVE NO DOUBT ABOUT IT IS ICON KEALA SETTLE!” one Reddit user wrote. “Clues That Relate: Cooking: She did Waitress On Broadway Paul: She Wrote This Is Me With Justin PAUL Chigwell: She did Sister Act On Broadway.”

“It sounds like Keala Settle… I’ve listened to the Waitress soundtrack and it sounds exactly like her!” an X user said.

“Air Fryer is Keala Settle. Was in Sister Act with Beverley Knight and Lesley Joseph. Greatest Showman directed by MIKE Gracey with music by Justin PAUL,” another remarked.

The Masked Singer UK continues tonight from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

