Star of The Voice UK Danny Jones might be happily married with a child, but he’s had quite an adventurous love life.

The McFly singer, who rose to fame in 2004, has since ventured into television. Between 2017 and 2013, Danny became a coach on The Voice Kids. In 2024, the Obviously hitmaker graduated to the main show and became a coach with band member Tom Fletcher. Earlier this year, Danny also won The Masked Singer UK as Piranha.

As he has remained in the spotlight, Danny’s relationships have been well-documented.

Danny joined The Voice as a coach with band member Tom Fletcher (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Voice star Danny Jones dated photographer Olivia Shaw

According to Whos Dated Who, Danny began dating photographer Olivia Shaw when he was 20 years old. Their relationship reportedly began in September 2006.

Olivia worked on McFly’s Up, Close and Personal Tour in 2007. However, things ended between the two in December 2008.

Danny left beauty queen Laura Coleman for another beauty queen (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danny moves on…

In 2008, Danny split from Olivia by starting a relationship with Miss England 2008 Laura Coleman. The pair met at the Miss World finals in South Africa, while Olivia stayed back home in Blighty.

However, by 2009, Danny reportedly dumped Laura for Miss World 2007 Georgia Horsley.

“Laura really cared about Danny and it’s particularly hurtful that he’s run off with Georgia,” a friend alleged to The Mirror.

The BRIT Award-winning star first met Georgia after being invited to Miss London that year, which Laura co-hosted.

“You could see that Danny and Georgia were going to get together,” the friend said after claiming they were flirting with one another. “All the chemistry was there.”

After Georgia ditched her then-boyfriend, Danny chose to end his relationship with Laura.

The beauty queens remained friends

Despite Danny’s antics, the two ladies are said to have remained pals.

A Miss England spokeswoman confirmed that Georgia was seeing Danny. “They make a great couple and we wish them all the best. Laura knows about the relationship and she is is still friends with Georgia.”

Danny and wife Georgia have a son (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danny married Georgia in 2014

After being together for nearly four years, Danny and Georgia got engaged in 2013. The pair walked down the aisle the following year in August in Malton, North Yorkshire.

Four years later, they started a family, welcoming a son, Cooper Alf Jones, in January 2018.

After winning The Masked Singer UK in February, Danny and Georgia recorded Cooper’s reaction to him being unveiled as Piranha.

The wholesome moment has been liked more than 235,000 times.

Danny Jones’ wife on secrets of their happy marriage

Speaking to OK! earlier this year, Georgia revealed how the couple keep their marriage in tip-top condition, after being together for 15 years.

She shared: “Something that’s really important for a successful marriage is time apart, it keeps the relationship fresh. We’ve always said that – as long as we’ve been together, we’ve always enjoyed our separate times because when we’ve reunited it’s even nicer.

“Communication is key, as well. It’s something we had to relearn after having a baby – it’s just constant resentment at the other partner for not doing enough, even though they are.

“But in the end it all comes together if you keep talking to each other.”

