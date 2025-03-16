Danny Jones’ wife Georgia ‘hasn’t forgiven’ husband for Maura ‘kiss’ amid concern she looks like a ‘pushover’

Georgia Jones, the wife of Danny Jones, has not yet forgiven her husband for his alleged ‘kiss’ with Maura Higgins, it has been reported.

Despite the couple being spotted out and about earlier this week, as well as Danny’s apology, the McFly star reportedly isn’t off the hook yet.

Georgia and Danny have been married for 10 years (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Georgia Jones hasn’t forgiven Danny yet

Earlier this week, Danny and Georgia were snapped whilst out for a walk in Richmond, West London.

The McFly star also issued a grovelling apology to his wife of 10 years on Instagram.

However, according to a source, all is not forgiven quite yet.

Georgia does not want people to think she’s a pushover.

Speaking to The Sun, the source said: “They are keen to work through things together and move on. But Georgia does not want people to think she’s a pushover and that all is forgiven already.

“She was concerned that the photos of her and Danny together gave the impression that everything is fine when that is very much not the case.”

‘Does not want people to think she’s a pushover’

The source then continued, claiming that Georgia is intentionally avoiding posting on social media or addressing the situation publically.

“It’s not hard for the public to read between the lines here. Georgia hasn’t been posting on social media since the news broke and she hasn’t come forward with a statement. People can make of that what they will,” they then added.

The former Miss England 2007 winner has only posted on social media once since the ‘kiss’ scandal, uploading a photo of her six-year-old son, Cooper.

Dougie has been at Danny’s side (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Danny ‘supported’ by bandmate Dougie

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Danny has been supported by his bandmate, Dougie Poynter, amid the scandal.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “The pair have been inseparable and Dougie has been a metaphorical shoulder to cry and helping Danny to work through the fallout of the past few weeks, it’s been really tough.

“Dougie has known Danny for decades and knows how to keep his spirits up in low moments. Cycling together and getting outside has been good for them and helping to keep busy,” they then added.

“The McFly boys are all really close, but unlike his other bandmates Dougie isn’t tied up with childcare so can lend Danny an ear during his hour of need.”

Danny issued a public apology (Credit: ITV)

Danny Jones’ apology to wife Georgia

Earlier this week, Danny uploaded an apology to his Instagram story for his ‘kiss’ scandal.

“Hello everyone. Sorry it’s taken me a while to post this but I’ve taken some time out to be with those closest to me,” he wrote.

“I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we’ll continue to deal with this privately,” he then continued.

He concluded the message by writing: “I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding and support. See you all soon, Danny.”

Meanwhile, Maura has been quiet on the scandal so far.

Last week, sources claimed,” she can’t speak out until Danny breaks his silence”. However, now that Danny has spoken out, it remains to be seen whether the Irish star will follow suit.

