Loose Women has aired a tribute to Linda Nolan following her death aged 65 as sister Coleen shared her heartbreak over the tragedy.

It was announced on Wednesday (January 15) that Linda had sadly died following a long journey with cancer. The singer passed away “peacefully” and was “surrounded by her devoted family”.

Shortly after the news broke, on Loose Women – on which Linda regularly appeared – the line-up paid tribute to the TV star.

Linda Nolan death – Loose Women pay tribute

Appearing on Loose Women was Christine Lampard, Kelly Brook, Myleene Klass and Nadia Sawalha.

Announcing the news, Christine said: “Welcome back, some very sad news for you now. Linda Nolan, Coleen’s sister, who was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017 has died at the age of 65.

“In a statement just released: ‘We announce the sad passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist.

“She passed at around 10:20am at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the MCEW Ward. The family said the hospital couldn’t do enough, they were tireless and made it so much more bearable.”

‘You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten’

It continued: “She passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments. Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment.

“She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.”

Loose Women react

Christine and the panel then discussed Linda’s death, with Christine saying: “We’ve been talking about Linda for so long with Coleen and I know it was an incredibly tough time for the family but you’re just never prepared.”

Nadia then added: “Nothing prepares you for the moment that the light goes out and when the light goes out that is the most awful shock. They’ve been through so much as a family and you just… Yeah, sending all our love.”

Coleen breaks silence on Linda death

It comes as Linda’s sister Coleen broke her silence on her sad death. Taking to social media, she shared a statement and simply penned a broken heart emoji.

The singer penned: “I am utterly devastated by the passing of my sister, Linda. Linda was a beacon of love, kindness, and strength. Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room. Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her.

“Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched, and while we will miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared with all of us. Rest in peace, Linda. You will forever be in our hearts. Love you, Coleen xxx.”

