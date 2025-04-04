Coronation Street fans have feared for little Glory Bailey and her safety after noticing she had gone ‘missing’ from key scenes.

Recently on the cobbles, Dee-Dee gave birth to a little baby girl called Laila. Dee-Dee then had emergency surgery after complications.

With the Bailey family rallying around Dee-Dee, fans are now wondering where Michael’s daughter is.

Things went from bad to worse for Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Dee-Dee’s labour

However, Dee-Dee suffered major complications during the labour. A midwife had dismissed her health concerns.

She experienced preeclampsia and was rushed for emergency surgery after having a haemerroage.

After the surgery, it was revealed that Dee-Dee had a hysterectomy in a bid to save her life. She couldn’t carry any more children.

Despite this, she was adamant James should still go ahead with his adoption of Laila.

This was until James had to head back to America after his partner Danny was a victim of a car accident. This meant that there were going to be unprecedented delays to the adoption process.

Who was looking after Glory? (Credit: ITV)

Fans fear for ‘missing’ Glory Bailey

With the Baileys all busy at the hospital with Dee-Dee or working away on various projects and conferences, fans of the ITV soap have started to worry about the whereabouts of Michael’s daughter Glory.

The little one isn’t seen on-screen often, but fans are worrying she’s been ‘forgotten’ by her family, with the character not being mentioned during Dee-Dee’s storyline, with huge focus being drawn towards baby Laila instead of young Glory.

One fan commented: “Where is this army of people for the non existent Glory?”

Another person on X asked: “So who is looking after the invisible Glory while Michael is at a conference?”

A third viewer added: “So who’s minding Michael’s kid Glory while he’s constantly at the hospital cooing over Dee-Dee’s new baby?”

A fourth person joked: “Oh look, the whole family is there to look at the baby… all except Glory who never gets a mention. I reckon she’s locked behind that weird door in their living room.”

So, just where is Glory? She’s not the only Bailey who failed to make an appearance…

