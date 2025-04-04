Soap fans have called for the BBC to save axed Amazon Freevee soap Neighbours following EastEnders’ April Fools’ prank.

After Neighbours was first axed, Amazon Freevee rebooted the soap. However, it was recently announced that the soap will end yet again.

But after a couple of references to the Australian-based soap made by EastEnders, soap fans are desperate for the BBC to step in and save the day.

Neighbours has been axed again (Credit: Amazon Freevee)

Amazon Freevee soap Neighbours axed

In February this year, Amazon confirmed the sad news that the soap Neighbours has been axed. This comes just two years into its reboot on Amazon Freevee.

The soap’s final scenes are set to air at the end of 2025, marking the soap’s 40th anniversary.

This of course isn’t the first time the soap was axed, with Channel 5 initially saying goodbye to Erinsborough in 2022 before Freevee bought the rights four months later.

Executive producer Jason Herbison revealed on the soap’s social media page: “Audiences all around the world have loved and embraced Neighbours for four decades and we are very proud of the huge success over the last two years.

“We value how much the fans love Neighbours and we believe there are more stories of the residents of Ramsay Street to tell in the future.”

The statement then suggested that the soap would be ‘resting,’ hinting at a possible comeback at some point in the future. And, now fans are desperate for the BBC to take on the soap and give it a third chance.

Fans hope the BBC can save the soap (Credit: BBC)

Fans beg for BBC to save Neighbours as EastEnders references rival soap

This week, BBC soap EastEnders released a fake new set of opening titles in the style of Neighbours for April Fools’. Neighbours then repaid the prank by releasing their own fake set of opening titles in the style of EastEnders’.

With Vicki Fowler also back in Walford from Australia, Priya referenced the iconic Neighbours saying: ‘When good neighbours become good friends.’

Now, fans are desperate for the BBC to save Neighbours and buy the soap, rebooting it once more.

One fan on X commented: “Brilliant. Hey BBC, please save Neighbours…”

Another person shared: “Is there something you’re not telling us – or telling us, with all these little Neighbours quotes?”

A third viewer begged: “Buy Neighbours BBC, bring the show back to its roots.”

