EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Martin’s funeral takes place and Ruby leaves Walford

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Martin Fowler’s funeral takes place following his shock death, and one resident leaves Walford for good.

Elsewhere, Stacey and Lily continue to clash and in a horrifying turn of events, Martin’s stall is set on fire – but who did it?

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers next week: 1. Tensions are high at Martin’s funeral

It’s the day of Martin‘s funeral and his loved ones are preparing amid emotions running high. As Lily tries to support her devastated siblings Stacey rocks back up to the house drunk.

Sonia steps up to try to help Stacey sober up and offers words of comfort. However, Stacey tells her that she can’t face the funeral.

Later, at Martin’s emotionally charged service, the mourners lay the beloved former resident to rest.

2. Ross attends the funeral

As for Sharon and Vicki on EastEnders, they are distraught as they try to compose themselves ahead of the funeral.

Worried for Vicki, Ross decides to go to the service to support her, even though Sharon thinks it’s a bad idea, given Alfie’s anger towards him.

EastEnders spoilers next week: 3. Ruby and Stacey clash

Ruby’s anger and resentment towards Stacey builds following Martin’s funeral. At the wake, emotions bubble over and things take a dramatic turn.

Later, Stacey finds out Ruby is at the allotment. A confrontation quickly ensues, leading to revelations that could destroy any hope of peace between them.

EastEnders spoilers next week: 4. Martin’s stall is set on fire

With encouragement from Avani, Lily hits the bottle. Stacey then finds her daughter drunk and tries to make amends with Lily – but it doesn’t go to plan.

Later, Stacey is horrified to discover Martin’s stall has been set on fire.

5. Ross takes cryptic call

Elsewhere, after upsetting Alfie, Ross tries to put things right with Sharon. However, an unimpressed Sharon makes it clear that she won’t be won over by smooth talking.

Ross then takes a mysterious call and makes it his mission to try and convince Vicki that they should stay in Walford longer than planned…

Hell-bent on keeping Vicki in Walford, Ross attempts to manipulate Ian into persuading Vicki they should stick around. He insinuates that it’s Mark Jnr, not Vicky, who needs to step up for grieving Michelle.

Later, Vicki gets a call from Michelle, and it looks like Ross’s plan has worked.

6. Stacey gets evidence

After Martin’s stall is set alight, his family is left reeling. Stacey swears to Lily that she’ll find out who is responsible.

Despite Jack warning Stacey to leave it to the police – soon enough, Stacey is ready to confront the person she thinks is responsible.

7. Ruby leaves Walford

Later on, with the situation between her and Stacey becoming intolerable, Ruby decides she needs to leave Albert Square.

Jean begs Stacey to stop fighting and make up however, she is told Ruby has already left when she goes to find her to talk things out.

Read more: As Alice Haig makes her EastEnders debut, here’s all you need to know about the new Vicki Fowler

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.