EastEnders live: Martin Fowler dead as fans cry out over ‘massive mistake’

EastEnders went live for its 40th anniversary celebrations tonight and killed off legacy character Martin Fowler.

In heartbreaking scenes, Stacey Slater screamed in agony next to his lifeless body after he went into cardiac arrest when the beam was lifted off his legs.

In what was a flawless episode, fans are not happy with the outcome.

It was tragedy for Martin and Stacey as he died after they declared their love (Credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler dies in EastEnders Live

At the end of Wednesday night’s episode (February 19) Martin Fowler was left in a perilous position as he lay trapped under a fallen beam following the explosion in The Queen Vic.

As the action began, Stacey was trying to save Martin, but she couldn’t move the beam. He then fell unconscious after telling her loved her.

The paramedics came in and Martin was suddenly awake after being given some painkillers. Thankfully.

Stacey and Martin then had a heart to heart and confessed their love for each other again. He told Stacey he doesn’t love Ruby, he loves her. They said they never want to be apart again – which was foreboding given Lacey Turner is soon off on maternity leave.

Martin then proposed. But Stacey wasn’t massively keen on getting married again. However, she did eventually accept.

In the cafe, Ruby was sitting waiting for news, desperate to find out how Martin was. She wasn’t going to be very happy when the news landed on her, that’s for sure.

Back in The Vic, Martin and Stacey were planning their future. But Stacey soon noticed the paramedics looking concerned. It was not looking good for Martin. He was at risk of ‘crushed syndrome’ – once the beam is lifted off, Martin may not survive.

Stacey was advised to say her goodbyes, but she didn’t tell Martin the news. He decided to give his wedding speech to her anyway so she could hear it. They shared a kiss and the beam was then lifted off him.

He smiled one last time at Stacey and then went into cardiac arrest. The paramedics battled to save him. But it was no good. Stacey’s screams could be heard across the Square as she lay craddling her love.

Stacey lost the love of her life (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to Martin Fowler’s shock death in EastEnders

Those watching at home were devastated by the death. “Feel like crying Martin shouldn’t have died should’ve been Ruby,” said one.

Another added: “Huge mistake killing off Martin though. The end of the Fowlers.”

“No because killing him off was and is a massive mistake, but brilliant acting all around,” shared one more.

Another said: “Can’t believe they’ve killed off Martin, the only good man on the Square.”

Denise decided who she wanted to be with (Credit: BBC)

Love triangle resolved as Denise made her choice

Also tonight the result of the love triangle vote was revealed as Denise made her choice between Ravi and Jack.

Linda advised Denise to live her life and go for who she wanted and Denise declared she had made the decision.

Across the Square she went to see Jack! Jack poured them some wine and Denise told him she felt safe with him and that’s what she wants to feel. He was worried she’d want the danger, but Denise was adamant her future was with Jack.

They eventually kissed and made up, agreeing to start again.

A new baby was welcomed as one life was lost (Credit: BBC)

Sonia gave birth in live EastEnders

Elsewhere, still trapped in The Vic, Sonia was in labour. Lauren and Bianca were left to deliver the baby. Sonia was not happy and had decided she didn’t want to be a mum again. Not the best time to decide that.

But she did manage to give birth. However the baby was not crying. Bianca begged for lifeless Sonia’s help to save the baby. She managed to get her little girl crying again.

Fans also got to vote for the name of Sonia’s baby – calling her Julia after one of the show’s creators, Julia Smith.

Sonia talked to her baby in a special speech about living in Walford and being surrounded by family.

Side note: live Bianca was the best thing in this!

