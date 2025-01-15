Linda Nolan admitted she wasn’t ‘afraid of dying’ in heart-wrenching final posts weeks before her death

The death of Linda Nolan was announced earlier today (Wednesday, January 15). The star had been battling cancer for two decades prior to her sad passing. She was 65 years old.

In the weeks before her death, the star made a heart-wrenching admission about dying in one of her final posts on social media.

Linda Nolan dies aged 65

Earlier today, it was announced that Linda had sadly passed away.

Her agent shared the news with a statement.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist,” the statement read.

“She passed at around 10:20am at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the MCEW Ward. The family said the hospital couldn’t do enough, they were tireless and made it so much more bearable,” it then continued.

“She passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments. Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.”

Linda Nolan’s final posts

In the weeks prior to her death, Linda posted a heart-wrenching interview on her Instagram.

The interview with OK! magazine saw Linda confess that she wasn’t afraid of dying. However, she was sad that it would happen.

“What scares me the most? I think…dying,” Linda says in the video.

Just make time for the people you love.

“I mean, I’m not scared of dying, I’m sad that it’s going to happen,” she then says.

“I’m okay. I’ve had four cancers and two tumours in my brain, so everything is changing,” she then goes on to say.

“Just make time for the people you love,” she then says as the video ends.

‘Very emotional interview’

Her final post on Instagram was a picture of herself on the cover of Notebook, The Sunday Mirror magazine.

“Delighted to be on the cover of Notebook’s Christmas issue, out today in @dailymirror! A very emotional interview and fabulous shoot with @dlcummings,” she captioned the post.

In one of her final interviews, Linda confessed that she was worried that Christmas 2024 would be her last.

“I’ll use jokes and humour as a way to cope, but of course it’s scary. And I have my days where I’m terribly down,” she said.

However, she added that she was trying to remain positive.

