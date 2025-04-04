The Chase star Mark Labbett suffered a huge loss on the ITV gameshow – and fans are convinced he was not too happy about it…

The long-running programme returned to TV screens on Thursday (April 3) for another episode – with Bradley Walsh back at the helm.

But for chaser Mark; things took an awkward turn at the end of the show after he was left “fuming” following the team’s epic victory.

Bradley was back to front the gameshow (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett ‘fuming’ over The Chase result

On The Chase on Thursday (April 3) Bradley welcomed four new contestants to try and take home serious cash.

And it was Rob from Wigan, Viv from Newcastle, Moira from Stratford-upon-Avon and Jordan from Borehamwood who took on the chaser Mark Labbett, also known as The Beast.

First up was Rob – who managed to bag £6,000 and a spot on the final chase. Up next was Viv, who made it back with a huge £7,000.

Moira then followed who also made it back, pocketing a further £7,000. However, final player Jordan ended up getting caught and was sent home empty-handed.

The team bagged a huge cash prize (Credit: ITV)

Mark loses in final chase

In the final chase, it was trio Rob, Viv and Moira who were playing for a huge £20,000. They managed to get 20 questions correct in two minutes.

It was then time for Mark’s turn – but despite his confidence he got five questions wrong, resulting in plenty of pushbacks. As a result, he ended up losing the game.

However, fans were quick to claim that Mark was “fuming” over the result – and even “looked like he was gonna cry”.

Fans claimed Mark was ‘fuming’ with the result (Credit: ITV)

‘Mark spat the dummy out a bit’

On X, one viewer declared: “Mark has gotta be the biggest sore loser ever out of all of the chasers….”

Someone else agreed: “What a bad loser you are chaser.”

A third also wrote: “Mark was fuming. Well done to those 3 people winning £20,000.”

Echoing their thoughts, another viewer chimed in: “Enjoyed that. Reminds me of the old days! I think Mark spat the dummy out a bit. Looked like he was gonna cry!”

