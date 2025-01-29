Strictly star Wynne Evans has been slammed by fans of the show after stepping away from the Strictly tour following claims of his “inappropriate behaviour”.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Wynne had been caught making an inappropriate, sexual comment about Janette Manrara. The comment, which was caught on video, took place during the Strictly Live Tour press call earlier this month. It was also said in earshot of Janette’s husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, and regarded a threesome.

After the clip of the moment surfaced, the BBC issued a statement, saying that they’d issued Wynne with a warning.

“We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints. We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour,” they said. Wynne also apologised. “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable for which I sincerely apologise,” he said.

Wynne Evans quits tour

Then, yesterday (Tuesday, January 28), it was announced that Wynne had stepped away from the Strictly tour.

In a statement, he said: “I’ve agreed with the BBC that I’ll take some time out from my radio show and the Strictly Live tour, as well as my other public commitments, to prioritise my wellbeing. I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection,” he then continued.

“Apologies to those I won’t get to see at the remaining performances and I’m grateful to my fellow tour gang for all the amazing support they have given me.”

That hasn’t been enough to pacify Strictly fans, though. As well as urging the BBC to scrap his travel show with Joanna Page, All At Sea, they have told ED! exactly what they think about the Wynne scandal…

Fans weigh in to deliver verdict on Wynne Evans’ future

Taking to ED!’s Facebook comments, fans of the show have aired their thoughts on the Welsh singer.

“It was disgusting behaviour and absolutely suspension is appropriate,” one fan fumed. “It’s a pity that some men don’t know when to keep their thoughts to themselves!” another commented.

He shouldn’t have said those sorts of things he got what he deserves. Shame on him.

“When you are being paid to do a job you act professionally, if you’re unable to do that don’t accept the job. The days where sexual harassment was accepted as part of life have long since passed and “woke” or not other people are allowed to be offended by comments or jokes made at their expense,” a third fan said.

“He shouldn’t have said those sorts of things he got what he deserves. Shame on him,” another fan wrote.

‘Have we lost our sense of humour?’

However, some fans were more forgiving. “All this wokeness is going to stop the art of conversation good or bad,” one fumed.

“Have we lost our sense of humour as a nation??” another asked.

“Whilst I appreciate that we can’t now say just anything, I do think we have gone too far in the other extreme,” a third wrote.

Katya backs Wynne

Wynne’s dance partner, Katya Jones, has urged fans to “show humanity” following Wynne’s axing.

Sharing Wynne’s statement on her own story, Katya wrote: “Show humanity and consideration. I will miss you, my darling boy.”

