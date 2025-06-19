Blue singer Lee Ryan has announced that he and his wife, Verity, are expecting their sixth child.

The chart-topping star, who competed on Strictly in 2018, married his partner in an intimate civil ceremony in Gibraltar in 2022 during the coronavirus pandemic. However, last October, the pair celebrated their nuptials in a ceremony in Seville, attended by friends and family.

His fellow Blue members – Simon Webbe, Antony Costa, and Duncan James – were all in attendance.

Lee announced he is expecting another child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lee Ryan expecting sixth child with wife

Lee, 42, is a father to daughter Bluebell, 18, with Jessica Keevil, and daughter Rayn, 16, with ex Samantha Miller. Lee has since started a family with his wife, Verity. The couple previously welcomed children in 2023, 2022 and 2021, sharing two girls and a boy.

However, in a new update, Lee revealed he and Verity are having another child.

In a wholesome TikTok upload, the One Love hitmaker shared a snapshot of himself flashing a huge smile next to his wife. In the photo, Lee was captured holding on to Verity’s growing bump as she wore a silk dress.

“”Oooops we did it again” baby number 4 on the way to add to our lovely little family! Another vibe to join the tribe,” he wrote in his caption.

“We are truly grateful.”

Over the top, he selected Britney Spears’ hit song Oops! I Did It Again to play.

https://www.tiktok.com/@leeryanmusic/video/7517321449619705110?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7483478115193423382

‘This is beautiful’

Fans rushed to the comments section following the announcement to wish the couple congratulations.

“Omg congratulations Lee and Verity so happy for you,” one user wrote.

“Congratulations mate. I think you need to get a TV in your bedroom lol,” Five star Scott Robinson joked.

“Fantastic news for you both and the kids gaining another sibling,” a third remarked.

“This is beautiful! congratulations Lee. My mum and I think you’re a legend man x,” a fourth person commented.

“What wonderful news! Congrats Lee and Verity,” a fifth said.

Read more: Blue star Lee Ryan ‘physically assaulted’ on flight after ‘culturally insensitive’ behaviour

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.