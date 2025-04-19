Olly Murs reveals wife is pregnant with second baby as showbiz pals send congratulations

Olly Murs has shared the incredible news that his wife Amelia is pregnant with their second baby.

Singer Olly, 40, is happily married to fitness model Amelia, 32. The pair got together in 2020 and tied the knot in July 2023. Olly and Amelia are also parents to Madison, who was born last April.

And now, chart-topper Olly has revealed their family is about to get bigger as they will soon welcome another baby.

Olly is set to become a dad again (Credit: Lorraine / ITV)

Olly Murs reveals wife is pregnant with second baby

On Friday (April 18) Olly took to his Instagram and revealed his exciting baby news.

In a black and white video, the family of three could be seen walking through the park with Madison sitting on Olly’s shoulders.

The toddler wore a denim jacket that had the words BIG SIS printed on it, meanwhile, Amelia held pictures of the recent baby scan.

“We’re so egg-cited to share this..… Another Baby Murs on the way,” they penned in the caption.

Olly’s showbiz pals send their congratulations

It didn’t take Olly and Amelia’s friends and fans to flood the comments section with messages of congratulations.

Vicky Pattinson declared: “OMG!!!! Best news ever guys!!!! congratulations.”

Singer Anne-Marie also penned: “[Explicit] me!!!! Welcome to the club.” Dianne Buswell gushed: “Congratulations guys so exciting.”

Meanwhile, one fan said: “So happy for you both, congrats!” Another chimed in: “Amazing news.”

The pair are already parents to a daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Olly on being a dad

Singer Olly became a dad for the first time last year when his wife Amelia gave birth to Madi. Weeks after welcoming his first child, Olly admitted feeling guilt over heading off on tour.

The star told an audience during one of his shows about his struggles.

In the footage, obtained by the MailOnline, Olly said: “It’s been the most craziest time. Because obviously on one hand I’ve got this beautiful baby girl, my wife is at home looking after her with the nappies, and the sleepless nights. And I’m on tour with Take That. I feel guilty!”

He added: “But this week I’ve been home. I’ve done the nappies, I’ve done the late nights and I can’t wait to stay on tour.

“I’m joking! Honestly, she is truly awesome. I never thought I’d be a dad, so I can’t quite believe it.”

